Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Pavlohrad Rises To 14, Three Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Pavlohrad, a drone attack on Friday morning left 14 people injured and three others dead.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Fourteen people were injured in the attack on Pavlohrad, including three children. Among them are two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, and a six-year-old boy. Five of the injured remain hospitalized, three of them in serious condition," Lysak wrote.

In addition to a five-story residential building, infrastructure in the city was damaged, and part of a social services facility was destroyed. Several cars were burned out. All fires have been extinguished.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces carried out a drone attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were reported dead, including a child.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak