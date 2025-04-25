Samsonite's Sustainability Mission Reaches New Heights With Innovative Circular Luggage, Featuring Digital Product Passports

Samsonite is pushing the boundaries even further by launching two new circular luggage limited editions, which also carry a Digital Product Passport – a true breakthrough in enhancing transparency across the product lifecycle and providing access to key details about how we've incorporated more sustainable solutions, materials origin, and regulatory compliance.

Innovate to move the world

The ESSENSTM Circular and PROXISTM Circular limited collections are an outcome of Samsonite's global sustainability strategy, "Our Responsible Journey".

"These new limited collections reflect our company's commitment to continually innovating our products to help move the world forward," says Kyle Gendreau, Samsonite's Chief Executive Officer . "We are pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the luggage industry while achieving the same level of quality and durability that customers expect from Samsonite."

Both circular limited editions are designed, developed and made in Europe. Discover the story of PROXISTM Circular here and ESSENSTM Circular here .

ESSENSTM Circular collection - Giving waste a new life

Samsonite collected, disassembled, and used old suitcases to re-create the new ESSENSTM Circular suitcases.

The outer shell is made with at least 35% pre-owned recycled suitcases, plus recycled polymers from LyondellBasell, totaling at least 80% recycled materials in the outer shells (by weight). The suitcase overall contains at least 70% recycled materials (by total product weight)*.

*The % by weight of recycled materials apply to the ESSENSTM Circular Spinner 75 model. The % will slightly differ for the smaller size (Spinner 55).

PROXISTM Circular collection - Now even more sustainable

This collection features Samsonite's first suitcase incorporating bio-circular materials, developed by LyondellBasell. The suitcase shells are produced using the ISCC mass balance approach with used cooking oil.

The pull handle contains at least 85% post-consumer recycled materials, and the interior lining is made with 100% recycled PET. The PROXISTM Circular suitcases contain 65% bio-circular and recycled materials.*

*The % by weight of bio-circular and recycled materials apply to the PROXISTM Circular Spinner 75 model. The % will slightly differ for the other sizes (Spinner 55 and 81).

Samsonite has achieved the ISCC PLUS certification for the PROXISTM Circular collection.

