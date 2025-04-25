Employee Engagement Summit 2025: Redefining How Organisations Connect With Their Employees

LONDON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22nd May 2025, the free-to-attend Employee Engagement Summit marks its 10th anniversary with a move to the prestigious Evolution London , allowing 2,000 attendees to join us across 7 content stages . The summit remains dedicated to exploring the key theme: Redefining How Organisations Connect With Their Employees , bringing together the world's most influential brands and industry leaders for a transformative day.

A Decade of Innovation: The Premier Event for Engagement Professionals

This year's event promises an unmatched experience, featuring exclusive case studies, dynamic panel discussions, and executive interviews with senior voices from HSBC, Formula E, NHS Scotland, Nationwide, PepsiCo, L'Oréal, Oxfam, Channel 4, Jaguar Land Rover, De Beers Group, and more.

A World-Class Expo: Connecting with 100 Employee Software Leaders

Our Event Partners help employee engagement leaders drive tangible change in their organisations. They are an ecosystem of hand-selected vendors, each with a different area of expertise, from employee recognition to culture building to internal communications. The Summit features a dynamic expo showcasing over 100 of the industry's leading employee engagement providers as sponsors and exhibitors. Attendees can connect with the solutions they need to drive real impact, and Event Partners can meet face-to-face with senior decision-makers looking to invest in employee experience.

Agenda Highlights:



Main Stage Keynotes & Case Studies: A stage dedicated to those in C-Suite positions. Insights from the British Army, Virgin Group, and Formula E on aligning people strategies and future-proofing the workforce.



Organisational Culture Deep Dives: Lloyds Banking Group, L'Oréal, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts share how they're building feedback-driven cultures and measuring engagement impact.



Wellbeing & Inclusion: Ocado Group, WWF, and Channel 4 unveil holistic wellbeing and inclusion strategies that create meaningful connections.



Internal Communications Masterclasses: King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Tesco, and Dr. Martens showcase best practices for remote, hybrid, and AI-enhanced communications.



Talent, Recruitment & Retention: Jaguar Land Rover, Fortnum & Mason, and British Airways discuss talent development, impactful onboarding, and technology adoption for a connected workforce.

Employee Benefits, Reward & Recognition: Diageo, PepsiCo, Tom Ford, and G4S reveal how personalised rewards and recognition drive engagement and loyalty.

Interactive Formats for Maximum Engagement



Case Studies: Real-world success stories from global brands, packed with actionable takeaways.



Panel Discussions: Debates on the future of work, digital transformation, hybrid collaboration, and more.

Executive Interviews: Exclusive insights from Chief People Officers at the forefront of employee experience.

Why Attend?



Network with 2,000 senior employee engagement leaders



Soak up world-class insights across 7 content stages.



Discover the latest technologies and solutions

Benchmark your strategies against the world's best and return with practical tools to redefine engagement in your organisation.

Join Us

Don't miss your chance to be part of the UK's most influential employee engagement event of the year.

For HR leaders, secure your free place and redefine how your organisation connects with employees on 22nd May 2025:

For sponsorship enquiries, please email us at [email protected]

For media enquiries, interviews, or to request a press pass, please contact us here: [email protected]

#EmployeeEngagementSummit

About the Summit:

Celebrating its 10th year, the Employee Engagement Summit is the annual gathering for HR, internal communications, and employee engagement professionals. This year's summit at Evolution London features world-class speakers, actionable insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities, all focused on redefining how organisations connect with their people.

SOURCE Employee Engagement Summit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED