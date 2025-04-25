U.S. Jewellery Industry Research, Trends, And Market Forecast 2025-2029: Consumer Shifts, Branding Efforts, And The Rise Of Lab-Grown Diamonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jewellery in the US" report has been added tooffering.While jewellery in the US is set decline again in current value terms in 2024, it is expected to see an improvement from its performance in 2023, with only a negligible fall in sales. Consumers remain cautious in their spending on non-essential goods, and while inflation is moderating, consumers are still dealing with higher costs of living and economic uncertainty, which are limiting their spending power.This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2020-2024), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.Costume Jewellery, Fine Jewellery.Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Get a detailed picture of the Jewellery market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Increasing consumer interest in lab-grown diamonds and weakness in bridal segment dampens performance of fine jewellery in 2024

Efforts to raise brand awareness and engagement by players in costume jewellery are paying off Key players focus on expanding and investing in successful iconic product collections

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Efforts to elevate the in-store shopping experience likely to continue in the forecast period, which may amplify struggles in department stores

Lab-grown diamonds set to increasingly become part of jewellery players' strategies, across both luxury and more entry-level brands Growing interest in men's fashion and self-expression expected to open up more opportunities in jewellery

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 3 Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 4 Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 5 Sales of Costume Jewellery by Type: % Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Type: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Collection: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Metal: % Value 2019-2024

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2020-2024

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2021-2024

Table 11 Distribution of Jewellery by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Table 15 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

PERSONAL ACCESSORIES IN THE US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Personal accessories in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for personal accessories?

MARKET DATA



Table 16 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 17 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 19 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2020-2024

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2021-2024

Table 22 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Table 26 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900