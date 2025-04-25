Washington Eyes $100 Billion Arms Deal With Riyadh Amid Strategic Realignments
The proposed deal underscores a significant shift from the Biden administration's approach, which sought to intertwine arms sales with broader geopolitical objectives, including the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Biden's strategy involved offering advanced U.S. weaponry in exchange for Riyadh halting Chinese arms purchases and limiting Beijing's investments in the kingdom. However, these negotiations did not culminate in a finalized agreement.
In contrast, the Trump administration's forthcoming proposal appears to prioritize strengthening bilateral defense ties without the conditionalities previously emphasized. This approach reflects a broader realignment in U.S. foreign policy, focusing on direct strategic partnerships and countering the influence of rival powers in the region.
The arms package, while substantial, is reminiscent of the 2017 agreement during Trump's first term, which was touted as a $110 billion deal but saw only a fraction materialize. Critics argue that such deals often fall short of their announced value and raise concerns about the implications for regional stability and human rights.
Congressional approval remains a requisite for the finalization of the deal, and it is anticipated that lawmakers will scrutinize the proposal, especially in light of ongoing debates about U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts and the ethical considerations of arms sales to nations with contentious human rights records.
