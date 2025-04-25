Blue Cap AG: Major Shareholder Partnerfonds Creates Basis For Further Progress In The Realization Of The Blue Cap Share Package
Munich, 25 April 2025 – The liquidating major shareholder PartnerFonds AG (“ PartnerFonds ”) informed Blue Cap AG (“ Blue Cap ”) of its plans to enable its shareholders to exchange PartnerFonds shares for Blue Cap shares in the future. The basis for the exchange will be the fair value of the Blue Cap share. The necessary legal framework for the share exchange offer is to be put to a vote at PartnerFonds' Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2025. The possible share exchange offer is subject to the shareholders' decision on the relevant agenda items as well as the expiry of a statutory lock-up period and the valuation of the Blue Cap share by an external expert. PartnerFonds informed Blue Cap that for this reason there are currently no further details on the exchange offer. PartnerFonds currently holds 27.1% of Blue Cap AG's share capital.
This measure initiated by PartnerFonds represents a further step in its liquidation process. At the same time, it confirms PartnerFonds' regularly communicated goal of selling its stake in Blue Cap in a price-preserving manner.
The shares held by Blue Cap's other anchor shareholders are distributed as follows:
Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO of Blue Cap, comments:“PartnerFonds' plans confirm that the stake in Blue Cap will be liquidated in an orderly and market-compatible manner. The steps initiated by PartnerFonds are therefore also a positive signal for Blue Cap. They also open up the opportunity to expand the circle of our shareholders. With our three long-term oriented anchor shareholders, our investor structure remains stable.”
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital market. The company acquires medium-sized companies from the B2B sector in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development aiming to sell them profitably at a later date. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues of between EUR 20 and 200 million and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap mostly holds majority stakes in six companies from the Adhesives Technology, Plastics Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services sectors. The Group currently employs around 1,000 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E).
Contact:
Blue Cap AG
