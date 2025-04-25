Andhra Pradesh Ministers Pay Tributes To Pahalagam Terror Attack Victim From Vizag

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, April 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh ministers, public representatives and people of Visakhapatnam on Friday paid tributes to J. S. Chandramouli, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The retired bank employee's last rites were performed with family members, friends, relatives, and other citizens bidding a tearful adieu.

State Home Minister V. Anitha, Health Minister Sathya Kumar, MLAs Palla Srinivas Rao and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalli MP C. M. Ramesh and other leaders paid homage to Chandramouli.

Citizens condemned the brutal killing of Chandramouli. His friends and other residents in the neighbourhood remember him as a gentleman who was active in various service activities.

The mortal remains of Chandramouli were brought to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, but the family waited for the arrival of both his daughters from abroad to conduct the funeral.

Chandramouli (68) was one of the 26 tourists killed by terrorists at Pahalgam on April 22.

Chandramouli, his wife J. Naga Mani and two other family members travelled to Kashmir on April 18. The group was in Srinagar and visiting tourist locations in Kashmir.

According to Chandramouli's family members, while others managed to flee, he could not run fast because of his cardiac problem. They said terrorists chased him and shot him from point-blank range. The family initially presumed him missing, but later found his body at the site.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu received Chandramouli's mortal remains at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday night and paid his respects. He also consoled the family.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of Chandramouli and S. Madhusudhan Rao.

Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer from Kavali in Nellore district, was also shot dead by the terrorists.

The techie, who was settled in Bengaluru for the last 12 years, had gone to Kashmir with his wife and two minor children.

Madhusudhan's mortal remains were brought to Kavali on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy and Sathya Kumar paid tributes to the terror victim.