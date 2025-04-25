MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free Unveils the 1st Monochromatic Art Style "Shilla Fragrance Journey" at Hong Kong International Airport" data-link=" by The Shilla Duty Free Unveils the 1st Monochromatic Art Style "Shilla Fragrance Journey" at Hong Kong International Airport" class="whatsapp" Embark on a Scent-inspired Journey from Luxe Fragrance Wardrobe and Scent Bar

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free Hong Kong, carrying over 200 cosmetic, skincare, perfume and fashion brands, with more than 2,600 fragrances items, is thrilled to unveil the 'Shilla Fragrance Journey', a multi-brand fragrance discovery experience at Hong Kong International Airport for a limited time until June 2, 2025. With the largest assortment of best-selling fragrances across Asia's airports from luxury brands to niche labels, BEAUTY&YOU cordially invites travelers to embark on a whole new sensorial journey with a selection of captivating fragrances from favored travel destinations to a one-step art-filled enjoyment.BEAUTY&YOU by The Shilla Duty Free Hong Kong is themed around minimalist aesthetics, incorporating elegant monochromatic art style designs into various 3D installations. This creates a series of fragrance experience zones and interactive areas called the 'Shilla Fragrance Journey,' along with exciting shopping offers!The 'Shilla Fragrance Journey' features multiple fragrance experience zones, interactive activities and shopping privileges, enabling travelers to explore a collection of selected fragrances. At Departures Level 7 East Hall after immigration, the striking 'Shilla Fragrance Journey' theme display reflects minimalist aesthetics and greets travelers with coveted photo opportunities.Located in BEAUTY&YOU East Hall South level 6, The 'Luxe Fragrance Wardrobe' and the 'Life4Cuts Photo Booth' should never be missed, in which an in-depth fragrance experience is provided for travelers to spot their favorites. Travelers are welcome to capture the joyful moments and gather the unique themed blotters, then collect them in the complimentary 'Fragrance Passport'. In the meantime, travelers in East Hall North Level 6 are given the pleasure of receiving fragrance blotters and drawing inspiration from fragrance ambassadors at BEAUTY&YOU East Hall North 'Scent Bar' for the next exploration on the fragrance journey.BEAUTY&YOU customers would receive a complimentary gift upon completing an in-depth experience at Cartier, Tom Ford, or L'Artisan Parfumeur brand counters at BEAUTY&YOU East Hall South or East Hall North. During the campaign period, customers can also receive a HK$50 cash coupon, which is valid for transactions with a minimum net spending of HK$500. Additionally, they can enjoy a range of exclusive offers, including discounts of up to 60% off on selected 800 beauty and fashion accessories items, as well as instant discount upon designated spending. Visit BEAUTY&YOU to discover the latest offers.Hashtag: #ShillaDutyFree

About Shilla Duty Free:

Shilla Duty Free is the leading Korean travel retailer and affiliate of Samsung. Offering over 1,300 world-class brands in fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, etc, Shilla Duty Free is the first operator running the cosmetics & perfumes category in all 3 major airports in Asia (Incheon, Changi and Hong Kong). It is currently operating 6 stores (BEAUTY&YOU) in Hong Kong International Airport, serving as an ultimate shopping destination in Hong Kong and offering a wide spectrum of beauty and fashion accessories to passengers around the globe.

Shilla Duty Free