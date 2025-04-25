403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IMF-WBG Host High-Level Meeting Regarding Syria's Economic Recovery, Reconstruction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 25 (KUNA) -- A high-level meeting on Syria's reconstruction was held on the 4th day of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington.
The meeting brought together a Syrian government delegation, finance ministers, representatives from major multilateral and regional financial institutions, and development partners.
It aimed to build on recent discussions, including the Paris Conference on Syria on February 13, the Al-Ula meeting on February 16, and the 9th Brussels Conference on March 17.
In a joint statement, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and WBG President Ajay Banga emphasized the shared commitment to support Syria's efforts to stabilize its economy, reduce poverty, and pursue long-term development.
The statement acknowledged the urgent challenges facing the Syrian economy and affirmed collective support for efforts focused on rebuilding institutions, enhancing governance, developing national recovery strategies, and addressing the immediate needs of the Syrian people.
The IMF and World Bank were invited to align their support with their mandates and in close coordination with other international partners, and the signatories also welcomed initiatives to reintegrate Syria into the international community and mobilize necessary resources for recovery and private sector development.
The parties expressed appreciation for the contributions of all participants and reiterated their support for the Syrian government's reconstruction efforts, and a follow-up meeting is scheduled during the 2025 IMF-World Bank annual meetings in October.
The Spring Meetings serve as a key forum for global policymakers and experts to address major international and regional economic issues. (end)
asj
The meeting brought together a Syrian government delegation, finance ministers, representatives from major multilateral and regional financial institutions, and development partners.
It aimed to build on recent discussions, including the Paris Conference on Syria on February 13, the Al-Ula meeting on February 16, and the 9th Brussels Conference on March 17.
In a joint statement, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and WBG President Ajay Banga emphasized the shared commitment to support Syria's efforts to stabilize its economy, reduce poverty, and pursue long-term development.
The statement acknowledged the urgent challenges facing the Syrian economy and affirmed collective support for efforts focused on rebuilding institutions, enhancing governance, developing national recovery strategies, and addressing the immediate needs of the Syrian people.
The IMF and World Bank were invited to align their support with their mandates and in close coordination with other international partners, and the signatories also welcomed initiatives to reintegrate Syria into the international community and mobilize necessary resources for recovery and private sector development.
The parties expressed appreciation for the contributions of all participants and reiterated their support for the Syrian government's reconstruction efforts, and a follow-up meeting is scheduled during the 2025 IMF-World Bank annual meetings in October.
The Spring Meetings serve as a key forum for global policymakers and experts to address major international and regional economic issues. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment