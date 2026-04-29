Delhi Police Zero Tolerance Crackdown In Burari: 8 Held, Pistol, Knives Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) In a major crackdown under its zero-tolerance policy against crime, Delhi Police conducted a five-hour-long combing and search operation in the Burari area of North Delhi, leading to multiple arrests, seizure of illegal arms, illicit liquor, and vehicles, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on April 28 between 7:30 P.M. and midnight under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, and under the supervision of Additional DCP-I Ravinandan B.M. It was aimed at enhancing police visibility, intensifying patrolling, and carrying out surprise checks in vulnerable pockets to deter criminal activities.

Led by ACP Shashikant Gaur and SHO Burari Inspector Girish Chandra Raturi, the operation involved around 150 police personnel, including 20 women staff, drawn from various police stations and units of North District.

A total of 26 teams were constituted for the exercise, including 10 search teams, eight patrolling units, six picket teams, and two dedicated arrest teams. The area was strategically cordoned off with pickets deployed at key locations to prevent escape routes for suspects, while simultaneous patrolling and search operations were carried out to monitor movement across the locality.

During the drive, five individuals were arrested under the Arms Act. Police recovered one country-made pistol and four knives from their possession. The accused were reportedly roaming in the area with intent to commit crimes, and five separate cases have been registered at Burari Police Station.

In a parallel action, three persons were apprehended for their involvement in the supply and sale of illicit liquor. A total of 650 quarters of illegal liquor were seized, and three cases under the Excise Act have been registered.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 19 two-wheelers under relevant provisions of the Delhi Police Act due to lack of number plates or ownership documents. Additionally, 118 suspected individuals were detained for verification, while one person was apprehended for consuming alcohol in a public place. Preventive action was also taken against four individuals under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to police officials, the operation had a significant impact in the area by strengthening the presence of uniformed personnel and sending a strong message to habitual offenders and organised crime networks.

"This kind of sustained enforcement creates a deterrent effect and reassures citizens about safety and law enforcement preparedness," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police reiterated its commitment to continue such targeted operations to curb crime and maintain law and order across the national Capital.