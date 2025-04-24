403
Syria Welcomes Partial Lifting Of UK Sanctions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 24 (KUNA) -- The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement by the UK government of a decision to amend the sanctions regulations on Syria.
The sanctions on 12 entities will be lifted, including the Syrian Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior and media companies, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a press release said earlier Thursday.
This move is a constructive step towards normalization of Syria's international relations and meeting the urgent needs of the Syrian people in the wake of 14 years of war, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.
The UK move will also help remove the financial restrictions on key sectors such as banking, energy production and defense, thus improving the living conditions of the Syrian people, it added.
The Ministry reaffirmed Syria's readiness to work with all international partners to restore stability and peace across the country and contribute to regional security. (end)
