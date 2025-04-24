The Way To Happiness Foundation International Hosts Spring National Convention

Convention Participants

A Bold Step Taken Towards Restoring Competence Across America

- Kim BeyGLENDALE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the spirit of Spring and embracing new beginnings, renewal and optimism, The Way to Happiness Foundation International held its National Convention on April 18–19, 2025, at its world headquarters in Glendale, California. The two-day event brought together leaders, volunteers, and educators from across the United States to unite under one powerful message: Be Competent .Competence is not only a virtue-it's a necessity in today's world. With news reports showing declines in literacy, and a general lack of needed skills in today's workforce, the focus on competence could not have come at a better time. Many employers are finding it harder to hire people with basic workplace skills, creating challenges for businesses and job seekers alike. Being good at what we do matters not just for our jobs, but for our communities and personal lives too. As our world becomes more complex with new technologies, learning and improving our skills helps us navigate life's challenges more successfully.As outlined in Precept 17 of The Way to Happiness,“Be Competent” reminds us that thriving communities and successful lives are built on the foundation of skill, knowledge, and the discipline to improve. This year's convention was themed around this precept, equipping national chapter leaders with practical tools to apply and teach this principle effectively in their communities.“Competence is not just about being good at something-it's about caring enough to be your best,” said Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation International.“This convention is a powerful answer to a culture where apathy and excuses have taken root. We are building a network of leaders who take responsibility, inspire others, and set a new standard.”One of the participants, Kim Bey is an owner of a public accounting firm in Washington DC. As an author and speaker, she has been featured in the Washington Post. Associated with The Way to Happiness Foundation for the past 8 years she is a committed volunteer and chapter leader in DC. She has distributed 300,000 The Way to Happiness books in DC with a team of dedicated volunteers and collaborated with local DC businesses to help reduce crime in the nation's capital.At the convention Kim presented her work stating“One of my life's greatest joys is helping someone, helping an entire community. With The Way to Happiness we have created a change, people now have hope. They know happiness is possible . This is something I can do to make a difference in the nation's capital.”Participants received step-by-step guidance on how to:.Utilize The Way to Happiness Mobile Exhibit.Use the various The Way to Happiness Educator's Guides to teach all 21 Precepts, including tailored strategies for teachers, students, community leaders, and professionals.Launch or expand local chapters with real-world case studies and success models from across the countryThere was also a local meet-and-greet open to the Glendale community in The Way to Happiness Mobile Exhibit on the street outside the Foundation headquarters with local musicians performing.The Way to Happiness Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving communities worldwide by promoting character standards and providing individuals with practical tools to lead a better life. With its distribution of The Way to Happiness book written by author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, the foundation aims to uplift individuals by teaching them how to make positive choices that impact not only their lives but the world around them. The Way to Happiness Foundation has distributed over 138 million copies of The Way to Happiness book in 118 languages in 92 nations.

