DR. MELEEKA CLARY SELECTED FOR TOP CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Meleeka Clary, World Renowned Psychologist, TV personnel, and host of the Dr. Meleeka Clary Show, was recently selected as Top Clinical Psychologist of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over two decades of professional experience across various industries, Dr. Clary has established herself as a seasoned and trusted mental health expert at HMWP Psychology Counseling in Carmel, Indiana. Her dedication to fostering the development of strong communication skills within a safe and therapeutic environment for individuals with cognitive disabilities is unwavering. Dr. Clary collaborates with fellow psychotherapists and psychologists to address a wide range of mental health issues, including anxiety, grief, anger, trauma, and self-destructive mood patterns. Her responsibilities also include composing and reviewing notes, conducting patient diagnoses, and managing scheduling. To stay informed and current in her field, Dr. Clary maintains active membership in the American Psychological Association. She has launched the Dr. Meleeka Clary Show on Bold Brave TV where she interviews professionals across the globe in all type of industries, where they share their stories.Dr. Clary's impressive repertoire of prior roles includes a range of significant positions. She has served as a counselor at Meaningful Days Services in Indianapolis, as well as at Inn Transition Shelter in Peabody, Massachusetts, and Hildebrand Shelter in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Between 2005 and 2013, she also taught at Ivy Tech Institute, ITT Technical Institute, Lincoln Tech Career Institute, and Premier Education Group. In addition to her counseling and teaching roles, Dr. Clary has worked as a paralegal at the William/Rangulong Law Office in Malden, Massachusetts, served as an administrative assistant and billing clerk at Boston Medical Hospital, and held the position of office manager at Alternative Solutions in Boston.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Clary attended Curry College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice in 2000. She continued her studies, completing a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in 2004. Initially, Dr. Clary's career aspirations were centered on the legal field. To further her professional development, she completed a paralegal certificate program at Northeastern University and obtained certifications in criminal law, business, and law from Newbury College. However, her focus eventually shifted toward mental health, inspired by her own experiences, which fueled her desire to assist others on their mental health journeys. In 2021, Dr. Clary achieved a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Clinical Psychology from Walden University, solidifying her expertise in the field.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Meleeka Clary has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she won The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP and in 2023, she was awarded IAOTP's Top Clinical Psychologist of the Year. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Clinical Psychologist of the Decade.In addition to her successful career in mental health, Dr. Clary has made significant strides in the arts and entertainment industry over an extensive period. With exceptional skills in acting, directing, and writing, she has lent her expertise to renowned organizations such as Dynasty Inc. and Next Entertainment. Her television appearances include roles in popular shows like Greenleaf, Nashville, and The Resident. In 2018, Dr. Clary expanded her creative portfolio by writing, directing, and acting in her self-produced film Three Corners of Deception, which tells the story of a law professor who becomes romantically entangled with an attorney during a Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. This film has earned her accolades at several prestigious film festivals, including the Toronto International Women's Film Festival, Royal Wolf Film Awards, and Dreamz Catcher International Film Festival. Dr. Clary continues to engage in activities affiliated with John Casablancas Centers.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Meleeka Clary as part of the IAOTP family. 