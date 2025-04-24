Allegheny College Officially Opens ALIC @ Bessemer, Its Branch Campus Created To Build The Regional Manufacturing Workforce

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building upon Allegheny's rich, 210-year tradition of academic excellence, ALIC @ Bessemer integrates traditional liberal arts education focused on the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and interdisciplinary learning with practical workforce training for high-demand sectors for adult learners. Located on Bessemer Street in the heart of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Allegheny Lab for Innovation and Creativity (ALIC) @ Bessemer is a branch campus of Allegheny College.

Allegheny College launched ALIC @ Bessemer to transform workforce education with Governor Shapiro & business leaders

In his remarks from the podium, Allegheny College President Ron Cole, Ph.D. said: "We know that western Pennsylvania has a long, proud tradition of manufacturing. And we also know the challenges that face this region: a changing economy, declining population with an aging workforce, and the urgent need to upskill for industry in the 21st century. We created ALIC @ Bessemer to respond to those challenges with bold action. This isn't just a branch campus of Allegheny College, it's a platform for transformation. We are reimagining what higher education can be when it's rooted in community needs and aligned with regional opportunity."

ALIC @ Bessemer is a significant win for Crawford County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As a region with deep industrial roots and a growing need for skilled workers, Crawford County stands to benefit from ALIC's role in helping to prepare the next generation of workforce-ready professionals. ALIC @ Bessemer will fuel economic development, strengthen the local job market, and attract new business investment. This campus not only expands opportunities for students pursuing workforce-ready education, but it also creates new avenues for collaboration between faculty, staff, and the broader community.

"Across the state, regional businesses can partner with higher education institutions to solve problems and develop new ventures. At the same time, liberal arts institutions can think about their programs and who they are serving to determine which areas of expertise they can offer to their region and new ways to deliver it. It's building relationships with partners that will forge the ideal path to build stronger connections between higher education and economic development in our Commonwealth," explains Cole.

Governor Josh Shapiro toured ALIC @ Bessemer with student guides. The features he learned about included:



Technical Training Facility – incumbent workers, recent high school graduates, and underemployed individuals will learn high-tech, advanced manufacturing processes and operations.

Incubator and Accelerator - Low-cost office space and technology and equipment is available for individuals - students and community members - to start businesses.

Applied Research Laboratories - Allegheny College's undergraduate students will work alongside industry partners on applied research opportunities. They will deploy the theoretical knowledge gained through their rigorous Allegheny College education to real-world applications defined by our industry partners. Shared Use - ALIC @ Bessemer equipment will be available for our industry partners for rental by blocks of time, alleviating internal capacity issues and allowing them access to high-end machinery that might otherwise be out of reach.

"ALIC at Bessemer will open more doors of opportunity for students, for the Meadville community, and for businesses and industries here in northwestern Pennsylvania," said Governor Josh Shapiro. "There are many paths to success and prosperity in this Commonwealth. We need to respect each of those paths equally – and invest in all of them. We're showing that respect in my Administration – by ensuring skills and experience are valued in hiring, increasing investment in apprenticeships and vo-tech by more than 50% over the past two years, and enrolling more than 14,000 new apprentices in fields like welding, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation. Every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed – and I applaud President Cole and Allegheny College for their work to open up more doors of opportunity for Pennsylvanians right here in Meadville."

Byron Rich, assistant provost of academic innovation at Allegheny College, shared, "ALIC blends the state of the industry with the state of the art emerging technology, evolving processes, and future-forward skill sets."

The accreditation of Allegheny College ALIC @ Bessemer demonstrates Pennsylvania's commitment to innovative higher education solutions that support economic growth and workforce resilience. It signals to the manufacturing industry that rural Pennsylvania is dedicated to equipping its workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the global marketplace.

"While 1 in 10 people in our nation work in manufacturing, that number in Crawford County is 1 in 4," said Cody Passilla, Business & Development Manager, Pennco Tool & Die, a third-generation leader at his family-owned manufacturing business in Meadville, PA. "We plan to work with ALIC in many ways, starting with sending our employees to them for a variety of training, whether that being basic machining training, software training, or even more advanced training on equipment."

Representatives from local manufacturing companies, including Moon Tool & Die Co., Kuhn Tool & Die Co., and Pennco Tool & Die, participated in the festivities/program. National Tool and Manufacturing Association's (NTMA) Tami Adams and NTMA National Chair, Bonnie Kuhn of Kuhn Tool and Die Co. were also in attendance.

"I believe that the recent accreditation of ALIC @ Bessemer is a statement about the future of higher education and its role in strengthening the economic future of communities," Cole concluded.

ABOUT ALIC @ BESSEMER

The Allegheny Lab for Innovation and Creativity (ALIC) is a multidisciplinary resource that empowers students, faculty and staff to explore and apply digital fabrication and design tools through hands-on, cross-disciplinary learning. ALIC @ Bessemer is an extension of this mission, bringing Allegheny College's innovation-driven approach beyond campus and into the heart of Meadville. Designed to mirror real-world manufacturing environments, ALIC @ Bessemer equips the regional workforce with cutting-edge skills in emerging technologies and business operations.

ABOUT ALLEGHENY COLLEGE

Allegheny College , founded in 1815, is one of the nation's most historic and innovative four-year colleges with the distinct requirement of completing a major and minor in different academic areas. This multidisciplinary learning celebrates students' unusual combinations of interests and provides creative, independent thinkers with a path for educational depth and intellectual growth, preparing them for a successful launch after graduation and possibly for careers that may not yet exist. Located in western Pennsylvania, 1.5 hours equidistant from Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo, Allegheny College is one of 40 colleges featured in Loren Pope's "Colleges That Change Lives" and recently ranked #4 by The Princeton Review in its Top 20 Best Private Schools for Making an Impact. In its 2025 rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Allegheny College as one of the country's top 100 national liberal arts colleges, with special distinctions including one of the top 10 best for senior capstone experience and one of the top 25 best for undergraduate research and creative activities.

