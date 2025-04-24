Next Street Partners With City Of Dayton To Secure The Home Of Dayton's Innovative Business Resource Opportunity Center

IBROC Visioning

Donald Jones speaks at the City of Dayton Commission meeting to appoint new IBROC operators

IBROC Partners

IBROC will serve Entrepreneurs as a collaborative hub, streamlining resources through joint operation by Entrepreneurs' Center and Miami Valley Urban League

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Innovation Business Resource Opportunity Center (IBROC), a City of Dayton initiative dedicated to expanding opportunities for Dayton entrepreneurs, announced on Wednesday, April 23 at a City of Dayton Commission meeting the appointment of the Entrepreneurs' Center (EC) and Miami Valley Urban League (MVUL) to serve as joint operators of IBROC, anticipated to fully launch in early Summer 2025. IBROC's mission is to break down barriers, simplify access to resources, and ensure that all Dayton small business owners-especially those historically underserved-have the tools they need to succeed.

“We're not just launching a program-we're shifting a culture,” states City of Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims. IBROC proves that when we listen to our community, invest wisely, and lead with equity, we all win.”

On behalf of the City, Next Street launched a comprehensive RFP process in 2024 to identify a Dayton-based organization to operate IBROC. For the past two years, Next Street has led a community-driven, co-design process-engaging 30+ stakeholders from across the ecosystem-to shape IBROC's strategy, vision, and goals. This culminated in the creation of a robust programmatic concept and Business Implementation and Financial Plan to ensure long-term sustainability.

“At Next Street, our mission is to strengthen small business ecosystems by designing sustainable end-to-end solutions that help businesses and communities grow and thrive,” said Donald Jones, Partner at Next Street.“It has been an honor to partner with the City of Dayton and leaders across the community to help bring their vision to life. We're thrilled to see the Entrepreneurs' Center and the Miami Valley Urban League come together as the joint Operators of IBROC, and excited to witness the collective impact they will create.”

The need for IBROC arose from the 2021 Dayton Inclusive Recovery Playbook . The Dayton Playbook, combined with additional ecosystem research, stakeholder interviews, and community feedback identified a strong need and opportunity for ecosystem infrastructure programming to help entrepreneurs thrive in Dayton.

“Every entrepreneur we met, every story we heard, helped shape what IBROC has become,” said LaShea Lofton, Dayton Deputy City Manager.“This center is grounded in the lived experiences of Dayton's diverse business community. Our implementation path has been intentional and inclusive. With the right partners and the right vision, we're now ready to launch something that truly belongs to Dayton.”

“IBROC is a cornerstone of Dayton's vision for an equitable economy,” said Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager.“It is built on data, a collaborative community voice, and a deep understanding of where we've been-and where we're going.”

IBROC will serve as a centralized hub for business support in collaboration with Dayton-based Business Support Organizations, financial institutions, and community partners, simplifying the process for entrepreneurs to access funding, mentorship, and operational guidance-eliminating the confusion and frustration of navigating disconnected systems.

“We are starting from a strong foundation of existing programs and partnerships, and IBROC will amplify, strengthen and expand that work, especially for entrepreneurs who we haven't previously worked with,” said EC President Scott Koorndyk.“This is an exciting time for all of us, as IBROC allows us to act with one vision and voice.”

“The Miami Valley Urban League is proud to co-host IBROC with the Entrepreneurs' Center, bringing our long-standing commitment to economic empowerment and business development to this innovative partnership,” comments MVUL Executive Director Nikol Miller.“This collaboration is about creating a more dynamic, and hopefully seamless, business ecosystem for Dayton.”

IBROC will have a physical office located at The Arcade Innovation Hub (31 S. Main Street, Dayton, OH 45402) and a dedicated team of staff. Business Support Organizations and small businesses seeking more information can visit the location in person starting in May or connect with staff digitally by emailing ....

The announcement of IBROC's new home was celebrated at a Dayton community event on April 23 at The Arcade Innovation Hub by MVUL, EC, and Next Street, supported by Equapendence and GTB Advisors. MVUL and EC shared a vision that includes the establishment of an Advisory Board, already underway, and the hiring of an Executive Director anticipated to be announced this summer. Also introduced at the event was Cincinnati-based SunnyBlu Creative Art Agency, who is working with program leaders to craft IBROC's narrative vision and brand identity.

"Business owners need the right resources at the right time throughout their entire entrepreneurial journey from startup to scaling,” said IBROC implementation advisor Gloria M. Ware, CEO of GBT Advisors, LLC.“IBROC will deliver on these needs through expanded transparency, increased collaboration and coordination of the region's business support organizations, and providing more opportunities for community feedback and input on business programming."

"IBROC is a launchpad for untapped entrepreneurs in Dayton-bridging connection, equity, and community-driven growth,” adds IBROC implementation advisor Gail Francis Johnson, CEO of Equapendence.“Equapendence is proud to help shape a solution where local voices lead the way."

On April 24, 2025, Next Street organized the first meeting of the IBROC Advisory Board to kickstart full launch efforts. Board members include:

Catherine Lentz, ECDI

Grace Jackson, Premier Health CPO - G&S

Jelani Johnson, Minority Business Assistance Center

Jeffrey Washington, Wright-Patt Credit Union

Jana Ramos-Ratliff, Ramos Ratliff Insurance Agency

Lisa Coker, Infinite Management Solutions

Nicole Fox, City of Dayton Procurement

Nikol Miller, Miami Valley Urban League

Reginald Henderson, Lady Bug Services

Scott Koorndyk, Entrepreneurs' Center

Valerie Beerbower, Sinclair - Goldman Sachs Program

Look for additional information about IBROC to be released in the coming months. Sign up for alerts at DaytonIBROC or email ... for more information.

About Next Street: For more than 20 years, corporations, governments, and philanthropies have hired Next Street to strengthen the small businesses they rely on. As a firm, Next Street provides end-to-end solutions - from ecosystem assessments and strategies to resource platforms and accelerators - for their clients to propel the small businesses in their communities and supply chains. Next Street solutions ultimately help small businesses, whether they are solo entrepreneurs or advanced suppliers, to unlock new revenue, build wealth, and reinvest in their communities.

