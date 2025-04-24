INVESTIGATION ALERT (NASDAQ: AAPL): Dicello Levitt LLP Is Investigating Investor Claims Against Apple, Inc. And Encourages AAPL Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that it is investigating whether Apple, Inc. (“Apple” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL) violated the federal securities laws, issued false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose information required to be disclosed to investors.

Investors who purchased Apple common stock between June 10, 2024 and March 9, 2025, and those with information about the allegations, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the Firm's investigation by contacting DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O'Mara or Corban Rhodes by calling (888) 287-9005 or emailing ... .

No Case Has Been Filed and No Class Has Been Certified. Until a case is filed and a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice.

Investigation Details:

Apple is a global technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. The Company's smartphones, or“iPhones,” account for a significant portion of its revenue and profits. DiCello Levitt is investigating whether Apple made material misrepresentations and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company's ability to integrate Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) features into its iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models.

On June 10, 2024, Apple announced its upcoming release of the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. The Company heavily marketed these new iPhones as being“built for Apple Intelligence,” a suite of generative AI features integrated into iOS 18 and its devices, including a major upgrade to Siri, Apple's voice assistant. Apple touted the new, upgraded AI-driven Siri as“more conversational,” capable of increased understanding of user context, and being powered by ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art natural language processing model developed by OpenAI. Apple claimed that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus were designed from the ground up to support Apple Intelligence, redefining smartphone use in the new AI economy.

However, on March 7, 2025, Apple announced that the availability of Apple Intelligence would be significantly delayed, and that the Company“needed more time to finish developing the new Siri features” that would enhance Siri's AI capabilities and anticipated“rolling them out in the coming year.”

On this news, the price of Apple common stock fell by nearly 5% to close at $227.50 per share on March 10, 2025, the first trading day after Apple disclosed the truth about Apple Intelligence and iPhone 16.

