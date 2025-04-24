Dr. Lancaster Selected To Facilitate New MEG Certificate Program

MEG LLC Logo

- Dr. Scott Eidson, SVP, MSPDMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Madison Education Group (MEG) recently announced the launch of a new certificate program: BUS 302 Leadership Principles F1 . Beyond offering career advancing certificate programs, MEG is a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services including MaxCampus-a Comprehensive Academic Management Platform that combines a traditional student information system and an LMS into a single, organization-wide platform. MEG is also home to the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD) and the Madison Coaching Academy (MCA).The new certificate program is being offered through the MSPD which offers certificate programs for working professionals seeking to advance their skills and earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The“F” designation in the new certificate offering identifies this program as a facilitated program where participants have the opportunity to join with their facilitator and their classmates to discuss the material and network once a week via video conferencing. The majority of the certificate program, though, is completed in the online classroom, where participants have the opportunity to work through the material on their own and at their own pace. The MSPD will also be launching self-guided certificate programs throughout the remainder of 2025.To facilitate the program, Dr. Scott Eidson, Executive Vice President of the MSPD, selected Dr. Kelly Lancaster to be the lead facilitator. Of Dr. Lancaster, Eidson stated,“I've known Kelly a long time and his leadership skills have always impressed me. I can't think of a better person to lead us out on this program.”On his appointment as the first instructor for the new program, Dr. Lancaster stated“that it is quite an honor. With so many great instructors at the Madison School of Professional Development, I'm excited and humbled to be given this opportunity. I look forward to working with the participants to share my knowledge and expertise and I know that I'll learn a little something along the way myself.”Dr. Lancaster brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program. Lancaster holds an MBA and a Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA). Of his philosophies on administration and human resources, Lancaster said he“believes that engaging all stakeholders in the right way will create a purposeful and meaningful culture that can truly define a company throughout its lifecycle.” Lancaster emphasized that committing himself to this philosophy has helped him lead effective teams and organizations, and to attain the highest levels of certification in the Human Resources arena including the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and IPMA-HR Senior Certified Professional (IPMA-SCP).Lancaster will lead the weekly video conferences, which participants will need to attend 3 over a 4-week period, and he will also review and grade student submissions in the online classroom.The program begins April 28, 2025. Registration is now open. Visit BUS 302 Leadership Principles F1 or email ... to learn more about the MSPD and its offerings. Registration for BUS 302 closes April 27, 2025.Enrollments are limited. Act now and secure your spot. Enroll today.

