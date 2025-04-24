CIRCA Scientific Announces FDA Clearance Of Pericrosstm Epicardial Access Kit
"The PeriCross system addresses one of the most challenging aspects of epicardial procedures with an elegant and intuitive design," said Dr. Petr Neuzil, Director of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Service at Na Homolce Hospital in Prague. "Our early clinical experience has shown that the device performs reliably and efficiently across a range of patient anatomies."
Preliminary results from the first 21 patients enrolled in the EASY-R (Epicardial Access StudY with Rook) clinical trial demonstrate encouraging procedural outcomes1:
100% success rate in achieving pericardial access
Mean access time of 3.5 ± 2.2 minutes (range 1–8 minutes). Eight of the 21 cases (38.1%) achieved access in 2 minutes or less
Low fluoroscopy burden, averaging 2.1 ± 1.1 minutes
Minimal contrast use, with 0.7 ± 0.2 mL required per case
Dr. Vivek Reddy, The Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at The Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City, NY, commented, "PeriCross simplifies a complex step and fits naturally into existing workflows. It's intuitive, efficient, and reduces the variability that often comes with epicardial access."
Preliminary data from the study will be presented at the upcoming Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place April 24–27 in San Diego, CA. Enrollment in the trial is now complete, and full clinical results will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication.
"The FDA clearance of PeriCross represents a significant milestone in our strategy to provide physicians with differentiated access tools for complex cardiac procedures," said Lee Geist, President & CEO of CIRCA Scientific. "It's a meaningful addition to our portfolio and reflects our ongoing commitment to a CardioCentricTM approach to procedural innovation."
PeriCross will launch within the U.S. market in the coming months, with further expansion to select international markets expected in 2026.
About CIRCA Scientific
CIRCA Scientific is dedicated to empowering physicians with innovative technologies that offer unprecedented access and control for complex medical interventions. Guided by a CardioCentricTM approach, we are committed to enhancing procedural success and advancing patient care. For more information on CIRCA Scientific and its portfolio of cardiac solutions, visit .
© CIRCA Scientific, Inc., 2025. All rights reserved. PeriCross, CardioCentric, CIRCA Scientific, and the CIRCA Scientific logo are trademarks of CIRCA Scientific, Inc. Patents: /patents . CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Please consult the Instructions for Use for indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.
1- Neuzil P, Petru J, Funasako M, Hala P, Skoda J, Weiss P, Reddy VK. A First-in-Human Clinical Experience with a Novel Tine-Based Pericardial Retraction and Needle Technology for Facile Epicardial Access. Poster presented at: Heart Rhythm Society Annual Scientific Sessions; April 24–27, 2025; San Diego, CA.
