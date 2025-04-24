403
US Pres. Criticizes Russia's Deadly Airstrikes On Ukrainian Capital
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 24 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his dismay over Russia's "heavy nighttime airstrikes" on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and called on President Vladimir Putin to halt these actions.
"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. They were unnecessary and very poorly timed," Trump said on Truth Social platform.
"Vladimir, stop. There are 5,000 soldiers dying every week. Let's conclude a peace agreement," Trump added.
Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he was cutting short his official visit to South Africa and returning to Kyiv following a major Russian attack targeting the Ukrainian capital. (end)
