Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Information Minister, Chinese Official Eye Closer Ties


2025-04-24 03:06:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Information Minister and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi held talks on Thursday with the deputy governor of China's Guangdong province Liu Hongbing, focusing on efforts to bolster bilateral relations.
Much emphasis will be placed on the fields of culture and tourism, where Kuwait stands to gain from Beijing's vast experience on the matter, the Kuwaiti minister told the press, citing national plans to strengthen the local tourism industry in a bid to develop a more multi-faceted economy, he said.
On his talks with the Chinese official, the Kuwaiti minister spoke of plans to pursue joint initiatives with Beijing across sectors running the gamut from sports to media, saying that such endeavors are instrumental in strengthening relations.
Discussing these ties, the Chinese official expressed his country's mutual desire to enhance relations with Kuwait, citing the rapid growth in the tourism industry in Beijing, at a time where the number of Kuwaitis visiting China has been on the rise, he said. (end)
fsa


MENAFN24042025000071011013ID1109470233

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search