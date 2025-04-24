403
Kuwait Information Minister, Chinese Official Eye Closer Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Information Minister and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi held talks on Thursday with the deputy governor of China's Guangdong province Liu Hongbing, focusing on efforts to bolster bilateral relations.
Much emphasis will be placed on the fields of culture and tourism, where Kuwait stands to gain from Beijing's vast experience on the matter, the Kuwaiti minister told the press, citing national plans to strengthen the local tourism industry in a bid to develop a more multi-faceted economy, he said.
On his talks with the Chinese official, the Kuwaiti minister spoke of plans to pursue joint initiatives with Beijing across sectors running the gamut from sports to media, saying that such endeavors are instrumental in strengthening relations.
Discussing these ties, the Chinese official expressed his country's mutual desire to enhance relations with Kuwait, citing the rapid growth in the tourism industry in Beijing, at a time where the number of Kuwaitis visiting China has been on the rise, he said. (end)
