Moci Undersecretary Takes Part In Preparatory Meetings Of Committees Of GCC Undersecretaries Of Commerce And Industry

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki, participated in the 60th preparatory meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Commerce and the 46th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Industry, held yesterday in the State of Kuwait. The meetings convened Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Commerce and Industry of the GCC member states, alongside H E the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the General Secretariat of the GCC. Their Excellencies discussed a number of topics of mutual interest listed on the agenda.