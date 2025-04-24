HackerNoon Mobile App Now Supports Blogging Inbox, Smart Tech and Evergreen Market Featured Image

HackerNoon's tech blogging mobile application now comes with expanded capabilities so contributors have a consistent experience across all platforms.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ​HackerNoon, the independent technology publishing platform, is thrilled to announce a suite of new upgrades to its tech blogging mobile application , expanding its capabilities so contributors have a consistent experience across all platforms.Enhanced Writing Experience with New Tools for CreatorsThe HackerNoon mobile app now supports hundreds of story templates, empowering writers to get started faster and structure long-form content with ease. A newly enhanced headline story function adds intuitive formatting options for crafting powerful, readable posts on the go. This makes the blogging headline story function more like Apple Notes and Google Keep, editable in the story draft itself and within story settings. Breakthrough ideas can come from tiny keyboards!To further streamline the writing process, the app also includes a powerful speech-to-text feature. With just a tap, users can dictate full articles - perfect for creators who want to blog hands-free or capture inspiration in the moment.Polls, Evergreen Market, and Revamped DiscoveryTo help users stay current with the latest in tech, the HackerNoon mobile app now displays active technology polls directly in the feed, enabling real-time community engagement with trending topics.Also included in the update is Evergreen Market - HackerNoon's proprietary ranking of tech companies rising and falling in public consciousness. Users can now effortlessly monitor stock prices, track top-performing companies, and explore market trends from within the app.The search functionality has also been completely overhauled to deliver results more intuitively. Users can now find stories, contributors, and companies faster, while a new AI-powered“For You” recommendation engine personalizes content based on reading history, surfacing relevant stories tailored to each user's interests.Streamlined Contributor Communication with Blogging InboxGone are the days of switching between devices. With the new Blogging Inbox built into the mobile app, users can now message HackerNoon Human Editors directly from their phones - whether it's for feedback, publishing guidance, or content inspiration.Expanded Accessibility Through Language SupportTo better serve HackerNoon's global contributor base, the mobile app now supports over 70 additional languages, significantly improving access for non-English speakers and international audiences.Infrastructure and Performance UpgradesThe latest release also introduces smarter UX and backend enhancements. A refreshed user interface puts content front and center while reducing distractions by minimizing unnecessary navigation elements.Under the hood, the mobile app now uses MongoDB as its primary database, delivering faster load times, better scalability, and more accurate personalized blog lists. Additionally, a revamped Comments API syncs user feedback across platforms in real-time, ensuring a cohesive experience from mobile to desktop.“It's always noon somewhere sometime," said HackerNoon Founder and CEO David Smooke. "We believe in optimizing HackerNoon for the monumental device in your pocket, and we'll keep working to make that green pixelated 'clock strikes noon' icon a more impactful button on your phone.”What Users Say About the HackerNoon App"Regularly updated and fresh content. "Regularly updated and fresh content. The app's response is perfect, and I also appreciate the security - the credentials required to open the app add an extra layer of protection."- Kudzai Madzimai, Software Developer"I use the article-reading interface daily, along with the notification-checking feature. Bookmarking articles and reacting to favorites are essential for my routine. I also check the 'Your Curated Stories' sections like 'Programming', 'Machine Learning', and 'Web3'."- Bhijan Neupane"I like the fact that if I want to read any stories, I can just grab my phone instead of opening my laptop."- Ileolami, Technical Writer"I think in some cases, the mobile app is better than the site :) I like how comments look in the app, and it's easier to scroll through specific tags."- Nikolai Mishin, DevOps Engineer "We believe in optimizing HackerNoon for the monumental device in your pocket, and we'll keep working to make that green pixelated 'clock strikes noon' icon a more impactful button on your phone.”HackerNoon invites users to explore these updates and support the platform's continued innovation by downloading or updating the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Mónica Freitas,...About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

