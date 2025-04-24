403
Abuissa Consulting Signs Strategic Memorandum Of Understanding With Syrian Companies To Explore Business Opportunities In Syria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Abuissa Consulting, a subsidiary of Abuissa Holding, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Syrian companies- Hajjar and Partners and Sky Group -in a significant step toward fostering regional economic collaboration and development.
The MoU, signed in Doha, marks the beginning of a strategic dialogue aimed at identifying and assessing potential joint ventures and business opportunities in Syria. The three parties have agreed to work together in areas including infrastructure development and reconstruction, trade and commercial activities, technology transfer and innovation, and other mutually agreed sectors. This initiative also reflects the growing role of the private sector in aligning with the Qatari leadership's vision of supporting regional stability and development, particularly in aiding Syria's recovery.
This MOU reflects a shared vision for regional cooperation and reconstruction efforts and lays the foundation for deeper collaboration. The MoU was signed by senior representatives from all three companies during a signing ceremony attended by key stakeholders and media.
Speaking at the event, [Mr. Ashraf Abuissa], [Chairman] at Abuissa Consulting, emphasized the importance of this partnership:
Mr. Ashraf Abuissa“This agreement is a testament to our belief in the power of cross-border collaboration. It also underscores our commitment as part of the Qatari private sector to contribute in line with our country's broader vision of supporting neighboring nations. We are confident that through this strategic partnership, we will unlock new growth avenues and play a meaningful role in Syria's rebuilding journey.”
Also, speaking at this event, [Mr. Talal Hajjar], [Co-founder] at Hajjar and Partners, highlighted the significance of this collaboration:
Mr. Talal Hajjar“This partnership reflects our strong belief in the importance of regional cooperation and the shared responsibility of rebuilding Syria's future. By aligning with forward-thinking partners like Abuissa Consulting, we aim to harness strategic opportunities that not only benefit our companies but also contribute meaningfully to Syria's economic revitalization. We are eager to explore the positive impact this collaboration will bring.”
[Mr. Haytham Joud], [Founder & CEO] at Sky Group, with optimism for the path ahead commented:
Mr. Haytham Joud“The signing of this MoU marks a vital step toward creating sustainable business ventures that align with Syria's development needs. At Sky Group, we are committed to innovation and regional synergy, and this collaboration stands as a promising gateway for growth, mutual value creation, and long-term stability. We look forward to turning vision into actionable outcomes with our partners.”
The parties plan to begin detailed feasibility assessments immediately and will explore forming binding agreements in the future as opportunities develop.
About Abuissa Consulting
Abuissa Consulting is part of Abuissa Holding, one of Qatar's largest and most diversified business conglomerates. It provides strategic advisory services across a range of industries including infrastructure, energy, and trade.
About Hajjar and Partners
Hajjar and Partners is an established investment group with diversified interests across key sectors, including real estate, trading, logistics, MEP, and others. By fostering innovation, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships, the company is committed to building a strong and sustainable investment ecosystem across its subsidiaries.
About Sky Group
Sky Group is a leading company in the fields of manufacturing, distribution, hospitality, services, and investment, based in Syria and Lebanon. It partners with leading global brands and boasts a strong industry reputation.
For media inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]
