WhatBest, a trusted resource for product research and rankings, has officially announced the winners of its top 5 Best Home Golf Simulator Awards , with the SkyTrak+ SIG10 Golf Simulator Package named the top overall pick.

The annual awards celebrate innovation in at-home golf technology, recognizing simulator systems that help golfers improve their game from the comfort of home. This year's winners were selected based on performance, usability, innovation, and overall value.

“Our goal with these awards is to guide consumers toward the most reliable and rewarding golf simulator experiences available today,” said a WhatBest spokesperson.“We evaluated dozens of popular setups to find the five that stood out across different types of home users and budgets.”

Categories and Winners Announced

The WhatBest team examined a wide range of simulator setups and narrowed the field to five standout products, each earning top honors in one of the following categories:



Best Overall Home Golf Simulator: SkyTrak+ SIG10



Best Premium Simulator: Trackman iO SIG10



Best for Smaller Spaces: SkyTrak+ SIG8



Best Budget & Portable Simulator: Garmin R10

Best for Group Play: Uneekor EYE XO2 SIG10



The selection process focused on accuracy, ease of use, space requirements, price-to-performance ratio, and the ability to provide realistic and consistent training environments.

“Each of these simulators represents the best in their class,” the WhatBest team shared.“From compact setups to high-end pro experiences, we wanted to highlight options for every type of golfer and living space.”

About the Awards

The WhatBest Home Golf Simulator Awards are conducted annually and represent the culmination of editorial research, product testing, market analysis, and user feedback . The goal is not to promote individual brands, but to identify standout solutions that serve real golfers in real homes.

Each award category is built around a specific use case or consumer need - from those with tight spaces to those seeking pro-level performance.

Rather than traditional product reviews, the awards focus on why a certain type of solution matters , and what makes a product in that category rise to the top .

Award Categories and Evaluation Criteria

1. Best Overall Home Golf Simulator

What We Looked For:

This category focuses on the simulator that offers the most complete combination of performance, ease of use, immersive experience, and long-term value. Our editors looked for systems that could serve golfers of all levels, work well in a variety of home settings, and include all necessary components for a full simulator experience.

2025 Winner: SkyTrak+ SIG10



This package stood out for offering high-end tracking, a full enclosure and projector setup, and a user-friendly experience - all at a price point that made sense for serious home golfers.

2. Best Premium Golf Simulator

What We Looked For:

In this category, we considered high-end simulator setups designed for advanced players, coaches, or those building indoor golf studios. Accuracy, advanced tracking technology, software depth, and professional integration tools were all top priorities.

2025 Winner: Trackman iO SIG10



The system earned this title due to its radar-based precision, sleek ceiling-mounted design, and integration with Trackman's pro-level golf software platform.

3. Best Golf Simulator for Smaller Spaces

What We Looked For:

Not everyone has a full garage or studio to convert. This category focused on solutions that delivered a true simulator experience in more compact environments. Dimensions, enclosure width, ceiling height compatibility, and total room footprint were all part of the evaluation.

2025 Winner: SkyTrak+ SIG8



Offering similar performance to larger setups in a space-saving design, this simulator was chosen for its smart footprint and strong compatibility with smaller rooms and basements.

4. Best Budget & Portable Golf Simulator

What We Looked For:

This category was dedicated to golfers seeking entry-level or mobile solutions. We focused on affordability, ease of transport, quick setup, and mobile device compatibility - ideal for those who don't have a dedicated room or want to practice outdoors as well.

2025 Winner: Garmin R10 Practice Bundle



This product earned the spot for delivering meaningful swing data in a portable format, all at a price accessible to new or casual golfers.

5. Best Golf Simulator for Group Play

What We Looked For:

Some simulators are built with shared experiences in mind. This category emphasized multiplayer support, space for multiple swing types, and compatibility with party-style or tournament simulation software.

2025 Winner: Uneekor EYE XO2 SIG10



Chosen for its multi-user support, expanded enclosure size, and high-speed data capture, this setup proved ideal for group sessions and home entertainment use.

Award Methodology

To determine the winners in each category, WhatBest editors and researchers conducted a multi-phase evaluation process that included:



Market research to identify top-selling and highly-rated products in each tier

Comparison of technical specs and feature sets

Consideration of space requirements, setup complexity, and total cost of ownership Input from golf instructors, tech reviewers, and simulator owners

The emphasis throughout was on helping real consumers find systems that work for their needs and budgets - not just the flashiest or most expensive options.

Why These Categories Matter

Golfers aren't all looking for the same thing. Some want pro-level analytics, while others want to swing a few times a week after work. Some live in apartments; others are converting entire garages.

That's why WhatBest structured its awards around use-case-driven categories to reflect the actual decisions golfers face when shopping for home simulators.

“We want these awards to serve as a decision-making tool,” said the WhatBest team.“Instead of just saying 'this product is good,' we're saying 'this product is good for you - if you need X, Y, and Z.'”

2025 Trends in At-Home Golf Simulation

In addition to announcing this year's winners, WhatBest's blog post also touches on broader trends in the golf simulator space:



Compact design is on the rise: Manufacturers are developing more powerful setups that fit in tighter spaces.

Software continues to evolve: More simulators now offer compatibility with professional-level coaching tools and famous course libraries.

Affordability is improving: Budget options now deliver real-time swing feedback that would have required $10,000+ a few years ago. Entertainment value is becoming a factor: Multiplayer and group-friendly simulators are increasingly sought after by families and social players.

Where to Read the Full Breakdown

The full 2025 Golf Simulator Awards including a detailed explanation of each category, winner rationale, and links to resources can be found on WhatBest's website:

About WhatBest

WhatBest is an independent product discovery platform that publishes award lists, comparisons, and buyer guides across fitness, home tech, and lifestyle categories. Its mission is to simplify the decision-making process by highlighting top-performing solutions based on real-world needs and practical considerations.

