RUNMYPROCESS CEO, CLAUDIA MIRZA, RECEIVES OUTSTANDING WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS AWARD 2025

Claudia Mirza, Founder and CEO of RunMyProcess, receives the 2025 Business Leadership Award from Texas Woman's University. Pictured alongside Dr. Rama Yelkur, Dean of the TWU Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Tracy Irby

The award was given in recognition of Claudia's significant contributions to the business community and the impact of her visionary, disruptive leadership.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Woman's University (TWU) Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship awarded the Outstanding Woman-Owned Business Award 2025 to Claudia Mirza , CEO of RunMyProcess . The honor, given annually at the university's Best in Business Banquet, recognizes the achievements of women entrepreneurs and business leaders who have made a significant impact on the business community.Claudia was honored for her visionary and disruptive leadership in technology, data orchestration, and integration solutions. Throughout her career, as part of her businesses and investment ventures, Claudia has helped generate hundreds of employment opportunities in the digital economy, building communities with a shared purpose and a growth mindset. Over the years, she has invested in and led her businesses to reduce the digital divide by training hundreds of people in developing countries, introducing them to the fundamentals of digital transformation, and preparing them for the opportunities of the digital age.With two decades of experience in digital transformation, RunMyProcess offers a cloud-based Platform as a Service (PaaS) that supports automation and orchestration by building and deploying automated workflows, connecting people, systems, and devices to achieve greater efficiency, increased productivity, and cost reduction. The company was acquired by Claudia Mirza in 2021, and she has since expanded operations throughout Latin America and Europe, serving a wider range of companies and powering the world's most demanding operations through client-centered digital transformation solutions.“Every day I'm driven by solving complex challenges and creating the future, today,” said Claudia Mirza.“RunMyProcess is all about building the future of work, helping companies manage data through automation and orchestration solutions that foster ingenuity and propel productivity. It's exciting to see our work being recognized with this award.”Before acquiring RunMyProcess, Claudia co-founded and scaled Akorbi, a language service provider that served clients in 170 languages around the world. Over a decade ago, under her leadership, Akorbi transitioned from conducting purely human translations to AI-powered language solutions, adopting an innovative approach that incorporated machine learning in the company's workflows. For her work, Claudia has also been recognized by EY as an Entrepreneurial Winning Women and as WBENC's Woman Business Star."Today, women lead nearly 40% of all U.S. businesses-driving $2.7 trillion in revenue and 12 million jobs and by 2030 women are expected to control 38% of the wealth. Your potential to innovate, lead, and impact the world has never been greater,” said Dr. Rama Yelkur, dean of the Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship.“At Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Jane Nelson Institute for Women's Leadership at Texas Woman's University, we're proud to co-sponsor this award honoring the impact of women-owned businesses. Claudia Mirza is a true trailblazer-she's built, exited, and launched successful ventures, exemplifying the innovation and resilience of women entrepreneurs."About RunMyProcessRunMyProcess is a game-changer for businesses looking to simplify and accelerate their digital transformation. It combines powerful automation and orchestration tools and a vast array of prebuilt integrations into a single platform, seamlessly connecting your apps, systems, and processes. This means less time spent on manual tasks, fewer errors, and faster workflows. Our flexible solutions let you adapt quickly to changing needs, while our user-friendly design keeps things efficient without requiring deep technical expertise. RunMyProcess leverages artificial intelligence to create smarter systems across various industries, supporting the most demanding operations from connecting trains with bike lockers to optimizing logistics for chemical transport and leading sustainability projects worldwide. This approach enhances performance, helping companies save time, money, and resources. For a business aiming to boost productivity and stay competitive in a fast-moving digital world, RunMyProcess delivers a practical, all-in-one solution.

Ericka Reyes

VILLA Communications

+1 864-678-0026

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.