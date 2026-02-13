Ryan Giggs' Solo Goal Against Arsenal In 1999 Is The Greatest In FA Cup History

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Ryan Giggs' dazzling solo goal against Arsenal in 1999 has been voted the greatest moment in FA Cup history.

The Man United winger weaved through four defenders before defeating keeper David Seaman to clinch a 2-1 win which sent Man United into the semi-final.

It topped the poll of 2,000 fans ahead of Wimbledon's defeat of Liverpool in the 1988 final, followed by Leicester's feel-good win of their first ever-cup in 2021.

Other iconic moments include Paul Gascoigne's stunning free kick against Arsenal in 1991, Wigan's win over Man City in 2013, and Chelsea's victory in the first final at the new Wembley against Manchester United.

Jake Ashton for the brand said: "Fans talk about the magic of the cup and with good reason.

“Just recently we saw some more history being made when Macclesfield knocked out the holders, Crystal Palace – showing there is plenty of life in the tournament.

“Some of these moments really did make your jaw drop, whether they were stunning results, giant killings or individual goals.”

Apart from Giggs' wonder-strike, the highest-ranking goals in the list were Michael Owen's sensational double in 2001 which snatched the cup for Liverpool from Arsenal.

While Steven Gerrard's stunning long-range equaliser, also for Liverpool, against West Ham in the 2006 final, placed 12th in the top 20 list.

More than half (56 per cent) of respondents put the FA Cup as their favourite cup competition, beating off all rivals.

The greatest things about the tournament were deemed the giant killings and upsets (34 per cent), the chance for smaller clubs to shine (33 per cent) and its unpredictability (26 per cent).

While 19 per cent love a chance to sit back and watch lower-league sides duke it out on TV, when they might not normally be on.

A huge 93 per cent also believe the FA Cup final should always be on free-to-air channels, so everyone can watch it.

And tying in to much other nostalgia from the era, the 1990s was deemed the decade when the FA Cup was at its peak.

Although, there wasn't a single 90s FA Cup final in the list of the top clashes of all time, which was topped by the 2006 Liverpool vs West Ham battle.

Manchester United's 1979 clash with Arsenal was second, followed by the Tottenham vs Manchester City replay all the way back in 1981.

Nearly two thirds (63 per cent) reckon the FA Cup is the most magical competition in all of football, according to the OnePoll figures.

And three quarters (74 per cent) of the footie enthusiasts surveyed will be making a special effort to watch the final this year.

Jake Ashton for OLBG added:“Naysayers will talk about the magic of the cup diminishing, but this survey shows there's life in the old tournament yet.

“Leicester's win in 2021 ranking so highly, despite only happening a handful of years ago, goes some way to proving that.

“Here's hoping there's lots more exciting twists and turns to come as the FA Cup reaches its final stages leading up to the final.”

THE TOP 20 MOST MEMORABLE FA CUP MOMENTS:

1. Ryan Giggs' solo wonder goal v Arsenal (semi‐final replay, 1999)

2. Wimbledon's“Crazy Gang” upset Liverpool (1988)

3. Leicester beat Chelsea to win first FA Cup (2021)

4. Michael Owen's late double for Liverpool v Arsenal (2001)

5. Paul Gascoigne's stunning free‐kick v Arsenal (semi‐final, 1991)

6. Ronnie Radford's thunderbolt as Hereford stun Newcastle (1972)

7. Arsenal's“five‐minute final” comeback v Man United (1979)

8. Arsenal win first FA Cup final decided by penalties v Man United (2005)

9. Chelsea win first final at new Wembley; Drogba in extra time v Man United (2007)

10. Eric Cantona scores two penalties; Man United dominate the final (1994)

11. Wigan stun Man City; Ben Watson's late header (2013)

12. Gerrard's injury-time equaliser v West Ham (2006)

13. Arsenal come from 0–2 down to beat Hull 3–2 after extra time (2014)

14. Bert Trautmann plays on with a broken neck; Man City win (1956)

15. Sunderland upset Leeds at Wembley (1973)

16. Matthews inspires Blackpool comeback (“Matthews Final”, 1953)

17. Chelsea beat Leeds in a muddy, ferocious replay (1970)

18. Lincoln City become first non‐league quarter‐finalists in over a century (2017)

19. Gazza injured; Spurs beat Nottingham Forest in extra time (1991)

20. Southampton upset Man United; Bobby Stokes winner (1976)