Metrc Launches New Sustainability Commitment With Redesigned Eco-Friendly Tags, Reduced Plastic Shipping, And Tree Donation Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKELAND, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced a major step forward in its commitment to sustainability with a series of initiatives designed to reduce its environmental impact and support the cannabis industry's transition to a lower-carbon future. The initiatives include the introduction of redesigned eco-friendly tags, a significant reduction in its use of plastic in packaging, and a donation of 5,000 trees in honor of Arbor Day to support reforestation work in locations that need it most.

New Eco-Friendly Tags: Metrc unveiled a redesigned plant tag featuring a 30% reduction in plastic content with single-layer design for improved sustainability and efficiency. By implementing this new design, Metrc was also able to reduce wasted material during production, resulting in a total reduction of 46%. These combined efforts are expected to divert 185,000 pounds of waste from the landfill, with 295 metric tons of CO2e curbed annually. Additionally, they include a notes section for easier in-field use while maintaining the same compliance information and durability as prior versions​. The eco-friendly tags began rolling out gradually across Metrc markets in February, with a full transition planned over the coming months.

Sustainable Packaging : To further reduce its plastic footprint, Metrc is replacing its anti-static pink bags with new, sustainable brown packaging. This will eliminate approximately 300,000 plastic bags from circulation annually, representing nearly 11,000 pounds of plastic removed from the supply chain.

5,000 Planted Tree Commitment: In honor of Arbor Day, Metrc has donated 5,000 newly-planted trees to One Tree Planted as part of the company's commitment to support the communities it serves. With regions nationwide facing the devastating effects of wildfires, storms, and other natural disasters, this donation supports critical recovery and prevention efforts. It represents one small way Metrc is working to restore the land, protect natural habitats, and invest in a more resilient future.

To ensure the strongest outcomes of these initiatives, Metrc contracted with Resource Innovations , an environmental consulting firm, to analyze environmental impact in key areas of its business including energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions.“We are thrilled that Metrc has devoted themselves to creating a more sustainable world and reducing the impact that this industry has on our planet,” said Jake Mitchell, Senior Program Manager at Resource Innovations.“Sustainability can only be achieved if all players in the legal cannabis sector take it seriously, and Metrc's new endeavor is an important piece of the puzzle.”

Resource Innovation's continued work with Metrc includes analyzing opportunities to further reduce the company's environmental footprint and contribute to broader climate goals.

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 29 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

About Resource Innovations

Resource Innovations (RI) is a women-led energy transformation firm focused on impact. Building on our expertise in energy efficiency, we're constantly expanding our portfolio of clean energy solutions to guide utilities through increasingly complex, connected challenges. We are a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Visit resource-innovations.com to learn more about how we are accelerating the clean energy transition and leading the charge to power change.

