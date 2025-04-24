The Living Legends Foundation Returned To The Greens For A Successful Golf Benefit Tournament For Student Scholarships

Scholarship recipients - Timothy Taylor, Jazzmin Duncan, Shannon Henderson LLF Scholarship Committee Chairperson, Cheyenne DeGross, Jordyn Isaacs, David Linton, Chairman LLF

LLF Board members Sam Weaver and Tony Winger with Flight 1 champions- Luke Pope, Jeremie Peterkin, Arnold Cole. Ken Williams and LLF Chairman David Linton

LLF Board members Sam Weaver with Flight 2 champions - Adrian Evelyn, Van Jakes, Melvin Phillips, Bruce Demps, and LLF Chairman David Linton

- David C Linton- Living Legends Foundation ChairmanATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Golf enthusiasts swung into action and made a difference as the Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) wrapped up another incredible event on the greens! The 12th A.D. Washington Golf Tournament, held on April 19, 2025, was a success, filled with excitement, camaraderie, and a shared charitable purpose at the picturesque Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club in the vibrant Greater Atlanta area, Georgia.Golfers from Atlanta and beyond converged with clubs in tow, showcasing their winning swings. This annual event was more than just a tournament; it was an unparalleled blend of competition and collaboration, featuring exciting contests like the $100,000 Shootout, the Longest Drive Contest for Men and Women, the Closest To The Pin Contest for Men and Women, the Aurelius Dixon Challenge, the PGA Superstore Hole-In-One $1,000 Shopping Spree, the Dixon Fiesta Bowl Hole-In-One and a Putting Contest where golfers competed for the ultimate prize package to Super Bowl LX in 2026!Honorary Chairperson and Atlanta's WVEE/V103, Greg Street presented awards to the outstanding golf participants including; Flight 1 team, which consisted of Luke Popo, Jeremie Peterkin, Arnold Cole, and Ken Williams, while the Flight 2 triumphs were celebrated by Adrian Evelyn, Bruce Demps, Van Jakes and Melvin Phillips. Individual accolades were awarded to Ken Williams, who clinched the Men's Longest Drive contest, and Rachel Reynolds, who excelled in the Women's Longest Drive category. Precision was key for Bruce Demps in winning the Men's Closest to the Pin contest, matched by Brittany Christian's victory in the Women's category.Beyond the challenges on the course and the potential to win prizes, the day focused on supporting the Living Legends Scholarship Fund. The tournament successfully raised funds to benefit Black college students from both HBCUs and PWIs, helping them pursue careers in entertainment, particularly in fields such as marketing, communications, distribution, and music. Scholarships for Fall 2024 were awarded to talented students Jazzmin Duncan (Pomona College), Jordyn Isaacs (Hampton University), Cheyenne Degross (George Mason University), Timothy Taylor (Clark Atlanta University) and Maxx Shearod (Yale University). These scholarships are propelling the future leaders of the entertainment industry forward-one swing at a time.“Serving as the Scholarship Committee Chairperson for the Living Legends Foundation is a profound honor. It's about more than just awarding funds; it's about igniting dreams and empowering the next generation of leaders in the music industry. We're not just supporting education, we're investing in legacies,” said, Shannon A. Henderson, Board of Directors member & Scholarship Committee Chairperson.Scholarship recipient, Cheyenne DeGross, Junior, George Mason University, commented,“This weekend's tournament was a testament to inspiring and empowering future generations. This experience has encouraged me to continue to work hard and grow in my crafts.”Steering this esteemed event for the past seven years was Sam Weaver, Chairman of LLF's Golf Committee and founder of Sam Weaver Media. Weaver has continued to drive the tournament forward, sharing a message of unity and impact.“We want to thank all of the golfers, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, golf committee, Dixon Golf, and the staff at Crystal Lake Golf Club for helping to make our event a success. Special thanks to our Honorary Chair, Greg Street of WVEE (V-103) Radio One/Atlanta, WAMJ (Majic 107.5/)97.5), WHTA (Hot 107.9), WALR (Kiss 104.1), Core Communicators (Streetz 94.5), and Jazz WCLK (91.9)."David C Linton, Living Legend Foundation Inc., Chairman expressed, "I want to commend our golf committee chair, Sam Weaver & our Tournament Coordinator, India Graves & all of our sponsors for providing a wonderful golfing experience for our guests. A special thank you to the Atlanta radio community for spreading the word and the Atlanta-based industry legends who volunteered their time! The event was enhanced by the presence of our scholars, who are the reason we do this event. Kudos to Shannon Henderson (Scholar Committee Co-chair) & Board members in attendance, Miller London & Tony Winger, who ensured the scholars had a memorable experience. Atlanta, get ready for our Awards Gala in October!"Mark your calendars, next year's tournament is set for Saturday, April 18th, 2026, at Crystal Lake, again in Greater Atlanta. For more details about the Living Legends Foundation and its impactful work, please visit livinglegendsfoundation and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky and YouTube .For additional photos and assets, please click here .ABOUT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, Inc.Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends FoundationInc, is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 34-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available – and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown.

