Ben Affleck Reveals His Kids Are Not Always Fans Of His Work

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck revealed who are his harshest critics. He shared that his kids are not always a fans of his work.

Affleck appeared on a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live! ", where he talked about his latest drama, "The Accountant 2". When Kimmel asked if his kids had enjoyed the film, Affleck replied that they did, adding that this is a rare occasion in his home.

Affleck went on to explain,“My kids, they're like very tough and they don't censor their criticism. They'll sit right next to me watching a movie and just, while it's happening, 'This is terrible. I mean, this is terrible! Why did you do this?' Like, you can wait till it ended, you know what I mean."

Affleck told Kimmel that it came as a surprise to him when his children- Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet, appreciated "The Accountant 2".

“They liked it! At first, it was one of those things where they looked at me like you thought I was looking at you, which was like, 'What's the catch?' " he said.

Affleck recalled the entire incident saying, "I was like, 'What, you really liked it?' And they were like, 'Yeah, it was good.' And they were shocked. You know what I mean? As if I got lucky. This magical accident happened, and something I did was okay."

Affleck disclosed that his kids do not like one film of his in particular.

Revealing that the project was made during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added,“During COVID, all the kids were around the house, and I was like, 'Hey, let's watch a movie.' And I thought, 'Oh, maybe the kids will like Armageddon'. Almost immediately, it was like, 'What is this? This is so stupid. Are you kidding me?'"

Affleck shared that his son does not think "Armageddon" made sense "My son was like, 'This doesn't make sense.' I said, 'This is not a logic-based film. That is not one of the criteria we used making this, " he concluded.