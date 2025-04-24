Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational: Gaurav Pratap Take First-Round Lead With Course Record 63

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) Gaurav Pratap Singh of Noida fired a course record score of nine-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 being played at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru. Gaurav's flawless round broke the previous course record of five-under 67 set by Rashid Khan in 2012.

Delhi's Arjun Prasad, fresh from his runner-up finish in Delhi last week, continued his fine form with an eight-under 64 as he held second position on day one. Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi struck a 65 to be placed third at the first-of-its-kind PGTI event with a mixed field of men and lady professionals. Gaganjeet Bhullar, Om Prakash Chouhan, and Yuvraj Sandhu were among the prominent names bunched tied in sixth with scores of 67.

Hitaashee Bakshi had the best score among the lady golfers after she returned a 69 to be tied for 19th.

Gaurav Pratap Singh began his day with a tap-in birdie on the first and followed that up with a 20-foot eagle conversion on the fifth. Some outstanding tee shots with the 3-wood and great wedge play helped Gaurav, a winner of four pro titles, including two on the PGTI main tour, collect five more birdies between the eighth and the 16th. The 40-year-old finally drained a 15-footer for birdie on the 17th to close the day with a phenomenal 63.

“Everything came together well today as far as my game is concerned. I was nursing a couple of injuries in my knee and wrist in the previous weeks, but right now the body is in good shape and I'm injury-free.

“This course is in peach condition and requires a lot of planning. I'm playing with a clear plan and using my 3-wood more often than the driver because I'm looking to place the ball well off the tee. The plan seemed to work for me today. The eagle early on in my round gave me a lot of momentum and was one of the highlights of my round.

“It's great to play this new format where the lady professionals are also competing for the main prize. I'm also looking forward to playing alongside the amateurs. I would like to take this opportunity to thank PGTI President Mr. Kapil Dev and Grant Thornton for getting this event back on the PGTI schedule.”

Arjun Prasad, currently placed second on the PGTI Order of Merit with five top-10s this season, posted nine birdies and a bogey on Thursday. He landed it within five feet on five occasions and knocked in three birdie putts from a range of 10 to 12 feet.

Arjun said,“The game is in great shape, and that is evident from the fact that this is my second straight round of eight-under. I fired an eight-under in the last round of last week's event in Delhi. So, it feels like I resumed from where I left off the previous week.”

Earlier in the day, the tournament was inaugurated with the unveiling of the trophy and ceremonial tee-offs by PGTI President, tournament host, and Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, Grant Thornton Bharat CEO Vishesh C Chandiok, Vinod Chandiok, leading Indian professionals Gaganjeet Bhullar and Tvesa Malik as well as former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar.

The tournament combines the Professional Championship with a thrilling Pro-Am component, bringing together professionals and amateurs in a dynamic and engaging way. The three-day, 54-hole championship features 60 men and 12 women professionals competing for the same prize purse.

The event will also feature three Pro-Am rounds in a rotational format, with 48 professionals teeing off in the morning, while the remaining 24 pair up with 72 amateurs in the afternoon session.

Each Pro-Am team will comprise one professional and three amateurs, with scores combining the pro's stroke play and the amateurs' scramble format. Prize money will be awarded to the top three professionals in the Pro-Am standings.