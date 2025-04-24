Fracking Fluid And Chemicals Industry To Cross $90 Billion By 2030: Water Scarcity Issues Propel Development Of Waterless Fracking Technologies

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fracking Fluid and Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fracking Fluid and Chemicals was valued at US$55.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$90.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Fracking Fluid and Chemicals market.

The growth in the fracking fluid and chemicals market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for energy, advancements in drilling technology, and the expanding use of hydraulic fracturing in unconventional oil and gas reserves. The shale boom in North America, particularly in the United States, has been a significant driver of this market. With vast reserves of shale oil and gas becoming accessible through hydraulic fracturing, energy companies have increased their use of fracking fluids and chemicals to optimize production from these challenging formations.

The trend toward drilling longer lateral wells, which require more fracking stages and higher volumes of fluid, has also contributed to the growing demand for fracking chemicals. As operators strive to maximize well productivity, the need for advanced chemical formulations that can enhance efficiency and reduce costs is expected to rise further.

Another key driver is the push for more environmentally friendly fracking fluids, spurred by regulatory pressure and public concern over the environmental impact of fracking. This has led to increased research and development in 'green' fracking chemicals, which are designed to minimize ecological damage while maintaining high performance. The growing emphasis on water recycling and the development of alternative fluids have also opened new avenues for innovation in the fracking chemicals market.

Additionally, the global shift toward natural gas as a cleaner energy source compared to coal and oil has bolstered demand for fracking technologies, particularly in regions where natural gas is seen as a transition fuel in the move toward renewable energy. These factors, coupled with advancements in chemical engineering, are driving the fracking fluid and chemicals market forward, as companies continue to seek ways to improve extraction efficiency and reduce environmental risks.

Segments: Segment (Water-Based Fluids, Oil-Based Fluids, Foam-Based Fluids, Other Segments).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Water-Based Fluids segment, which is expected to reach US$52.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.5%. The Oil-Based Fluids segment is also set to grow at 11% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $14.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.5% CAGR to reach $20 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Fracking Fluid and Chemicals Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Baker Hughes, a GE company, BASF SE and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

