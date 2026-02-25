403
Mexico Dispatches 1,193 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Cuba
(MENAFN) Two Mexican naval vessels set sail for Cuba on Tuesday carrying over a thousand tons of humanitarian supplies, as the island nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in living memory.
The logistics ships Papaloapan and Huasteco departed from the port of Veracruz bearing a combined 1,193 tons of provisions — including beans and powdered milk — El Universal reported.
The cargo also included 23 tons of relief supplies gathered by civil society groups with backing from the Mexico City government through a dedicated collection center established in the city's Historic Center, marking an initial installment of that assistance.
The voyage is expected to last roughly four days and mobilized more than 350 naval personnel, supported by a crane and five forklifts to manage the operation.
Tuesday's shipment builds on the 814 tons of aid already dispatched to Havana under President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration, underscoring Mexico City's sustained commitment to its Caribbean neighbor.
Cuba is enduring the most severe economic deterioration it has seen in decades. The crisis has deepened sharply in recent weeks as Washington moved to choke off the island's oil supply — including shipments from close ally Venezuela — intensifying an already suffocating squeeze on the Communist-governed nation. The measures have driven food and transportation costs sharply higher, triggered acute fuel shortages, and plunged the country into prolonged, nationwide blackouts.
