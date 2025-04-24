All-New Hyundai IONIQ 9 Awarded 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The IONIQ 9's interior blends modern design with everyday utility, offering generous cargo space, a clean, open layout, and eco-friendly materials that reflect our commitment to sustainability," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "As an all-electric SUV, the IONIQ 9 delivers a spacious, refined cabin that meets the evolving needs of today's drivers and families – we're honored to receive this award."

IONIQ 9 is truly 'Built to Belong,' accommodating up to seven occupants in its spacious interior while providing innovative features that cater to everyone's individual needs. IONIQ 9 is more than just transportation - it's a space where family and friends can stay connected with the latest technology while enjoying the privacy and relaxation that makes every journey special. Whether managing busy schedules through its smart connectivity features or unwinding in its lounge-like interior, IONIQ 9 adapts to users' dynamic lifestyles.

According to Dave Zoia, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge, "The IONIQ 9 is everything you could want in an upscale family hauler - and then some. Its cutting-edge interior is cleverly designed, and its flowing lines and unique - and in many cases sustainable - materials add visual pop. Most critically, seating is comfortable, accessible, and flexible. In short, the Ioniq 9 simply hits all the right marks."

WardsAuto editors selected the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list after evaluating vehicles with new or heavily redesigned interiors and user-experience technology. Judges rate new or heavily refreshed vehicle interiors and user-experience technology in their daily driving experience on a variety of metrics including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity, and infotainment, displays and controls, as well as advanced driver assist system content and value. There is no price cap, but overall value is a consideration. The 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards ceremony will be held on June 5, 2025, during the AutoTech 2025: Detroit Conference , (June 3-5, 2025) at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

This is the third consecutive year that Hyundai has won this accolade, with Kona and Santa Fe making the list in 2024 and Palisade in 2023.

