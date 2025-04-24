Together For Future: JETOUR International Annual Business Conference 2025 Grandly Held

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On April 22, the JETOUR international annual business conference 2025, themed "Together for Future," commenced in Shanghai. The event brought together over 1,000 global partners and user representatives from 70 countries and regions, including more than 200 media and influencers. The conference centered around JETOUR's global strategic planning, innovative technologies and products, and 2025 marketing initiatives-gathering global momentum to shape the brand's future.

Marking a historic milestone as JETOUR's first-ever global conference exceeding 1,000 attendees, this record-breaking event underscores the brand's accelerating global expansion and the strong recognition from its international partners. During the conference, JETOUR strengthened collaboration with partners through the global partners summit, innovative marketing seminar, and benchmark store tours. These activities shared advanced strategies for the auto market and showcased replicable methods in store management, further aligning global partners with JETOUR's growth.

Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holding Group, emphasized that Chery will continue sharing advanced technologies in new energy and intelligence with JETOUR. "We will fully support JETOUR's technological innovation to empower its global ambitions and achieve the sales target by 2030," he stated.





Mr. Yin speaking at the JETOUR International Annual Business Conference 2025

Staying the Course with the “ Travel+ ” Strategy: Guiding JETOUR ' s Path Forward

Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has adhered to its unique“Travel+” strategy, cementing its position as a travel-focused auto brand. With cumulative sales surpassing 1.68 million units across 67 markets, JETOUR has become one of the world's fastest-growing auto brands.

Mr. Ke Chuandeng, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of JETOUR International, highlighted the brand's achievements:“JETOUR's cumulative sales exceeded 560,000 units , representing a year-on-year growth of 80.3%. JETOUR is the first auto brand to surpass half a million units within just six years.” With a compound annual growth rate exceeding 70% for four consecutive years, the“JETOUR Speed” has captured global attention. The brand is now fully entering its 3.0 era , led by premium off-road models like the G700.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue its“Travel+” strategy, focusing on off-road, hybrid, and intelligent. JETOUR aims to become the world's leading hybrid off-road brand.





Mr. Ke speaking at the JETOUR International Annual Business Conference 2025

Driving Innovation in Products and Technology: Building a Global Competitive Edge

In JETOUR's global layout, technology and product innovation is the key foundation. Through the GAIA architecture and premium off-road models like the G700, JETOUR is solidifying its global competitive edge, positioning itself as a pioneer in the premium hybrid off-road market.

Mr. Dai Lihong, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of JETOUR Auto, said: "The GAIA architecture represents our relentless pursuit of redefining off-road travel. The G700, the first model under this platform, will debut in the last quarter of 2025. Additional GAIA-based models, such as the G900 and F700, are also in the pipeline. With the already launched models, including the T1 and T2, JETOUR will fully cover off-road scenarios."

Shared Success with Global Partners: Embracing Win-Win Growth

JETOUR believes that success is meant to be shared. The brand stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its global partners, ensuring they benefit from its growth through outstanding product offerings, diverse lineups, and global supply chain system.

At the conference, dealer representatives gathered to contribute and collectively outline JETOUR's future. Mr. Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, emphasized: "In 2025, our focus must be on strategic execution. Rather than merely pursuing outcomes, JETOUR values alignment of vision with our global partners. Through this annual business conference, we aim to unify our goals and work in concert to achieve new milestones in 2025."

Amid a rapidly transforming global auto market, JETOUR is charging ahead with clear strategic direction, empowered by technology, guided by user needs, and grounded in win-win cooperation. In 2025, the brand is full of confidence as it takes bold steps toward becoming the world's leading hybrid off-road brand.

At the conference, JETOUR deepened collaboration through targeted initiatives: the Global Partners Summit fostered direct communication with partners to tackle business challenges, while the Innovative Marketing Seminar equipped partners with actionable strategies for thriving in the digital media era. Flagship store tours offered a practical guide for retail marketing managers. These activities offered comprehensive opportunities for knowledge exchange, not only deepening strategic trust between JETOUR and global partners but also infusing fresh momentum into the brand's internationalization through shared expertise.





Amid significant changes in the global auto industry, JETOUR stays committed to its user-oriented philosophy, innovation-driven strategy, and focus on mutually beneficial partnerships. By creating a more open and collaborative system, JETOUR and its global partners will continue progressing toward the shared goal of becoming the world's leading hybrid off-road brand, leading the way into a new era of "Together for Future."

