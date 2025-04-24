Candela Launches Revolutionary Vbeam Pro® Laser Platform For The Treatment Of Vascular And Dermatologic Conditions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thedevice is the only vascular laserand combines an advancedwith ato offer unmatched precision, accuracy, and treatment versatility. The platform is designed to effectively treat a broad spectrum of skin conditions, including rosacea, port-wine stains, acne, leg veins, spider veins, scars, benign pigmented lesions, wrinkles, warts, stretch marks, and photoaging.

"The Vbeam Pro system is a transformative evolution in pulsed dye laser technology," says Dr. Roy Geronemus , Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Medical Director of the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation. "The clinical results are remarkably consistent, and patients are experiencing enhanced outcomes compared to earlier-generation systems," he adds.

With its dual wavelengths and 30% tighter energy delivery control , the Vbeam Pro laser offers a new level of efficacy and efficiency for clinicians treating patients across all Fitzpatrick skin types (I–VI) . The platform also features optimized dye life and an enhanced user interface, delivering a superior treatment experience for both practitioners and patients.

Backed by rigorous clinical research, the Vbeam Pro laser has demonstrated:



20% improved clearance of treated lesions1



50% faster treatment times2

20% reduction in reported patient discomfort3

"Reinforcing Candela's commitment to scientific rigor, the Vbeam Pro system underwent extensive clinical evaluation at leading dermatology practices across the United States," says Konika Patel Schallen, MD , Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations and Medical Director at Candela. "We put the platform through stringent testing, using it in busy clinical environments on a wide variety of skin types and conditions. We are excited about the feedback from our dermatology users on enhancing patient outcomes and treatment efficiency." she concludes.

"Building on Candela's longstanding clinical leadership, the introduction of the Vbeam Pro system represents a major leap forward in the treatment of vascular and other skin conditions," said Geoffrey Crouse , Chief Executive Officer of Candela. "This milestone launch reflects our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, rooted in proven science, consistent clinical outcomes, and trusted partnerships with both healthcare providers and patients."

Attendees of ASLMS 2025 are invited to experience the Vbeam Pro device by visiting Candela at Booth #321 .

For more information, please visit: candelamedical

1. Compared to Vbeam Perfecta; Vbeam 595 nm output Accuracy and Precision data on file

2. Supported by early LCR participant treatment feedback

3. Data from LCR sites relative to Perfecta

4. Based on patient reports from LCR sites relative to prior Vbeam systems

