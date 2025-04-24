Untappd Partners with Salsify to Provide a Complete Beverage Catalog Solution for Retailers

- Lisa Schrumpf, Chief Commercial Officer, SalsifyCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Untappd , the leading global app platform for search and discovery for beer, breweries, and alcohol retailers, announced today a partnership with Salsify , the platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf. The new partnership features a deep integration that provides retailers with access to an enriched catalog of over 3 million beers produced by more than 22,000 breweries globally, and will enable Untappd to push data to retailers through Salsify's existing connections.Any retailer with an existing direct connection to Salsify can enrich all of its beer, cider, and other beverage product descriptions with attributes from the Untappd database, including product names and descriptions, producer names, Untappd user ratings, product photos, and more. The Untappd catalog includes comprehensive coverage of products from the world's largest global producers as well as those from the smallest local, independent beverage producers."With the Salsify partnership, Untappd can help retailers ensure their digital platforms accurately and richly present products made by local producers to consumers," said Trace Smith, CEO at Next Glass , which is the parent company of Untappd. "We've enabled product description enrichment that, until now, has not been possible for the vast majority of SKUs produced by small and independent producers."Key Features of Untappd x Salsify Partnership:Product Content Unavailable Elsewhere: Untappd maintains the most complete catalog of beer, ciders, and other beverages in the world.Auto-Synced & Always Updated: SKUs are synced seamlessly and always reflect up-to-date information from producers large and small.Hassle-Free Setup: Interested retailers can receive data through Salsify's existing infrastructure, which many retailers already use for digital product enrichment.“Accurate, complete, and continually optimized product data is the foundational fuel for winning search and driving conversions in digital commerce,” said Lisa Schrumpf, Chief Commercial Officer at Salsify.“This partnership with Untappd will ensure that our retailer network can offer their beverage consumers the shopping experience they deserve to discover and buy the products that are right for them.”Businesses interested in learning more about the offering should reach out to Kenny Gould, SVP of Strategic Sales at Untappd, at ....About UntappdOwned and operated by Next Glass, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app, which is available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd's Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.About SalsifySalsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to make every product experience matter. The company's Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: .

