Bigid Sets New Standard For Cookie And Consent Management With Google CMP Certification

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, today announced that its Consent Management Platform (CMP) is now certified by Google for Google Consent Mode v2. This milestone makes BigID the first and only Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) company to achieve this certification, reinforcing its leadership in privacy-first data management.

Google Consent Mode v2 introduces new parameters to offer more granular control over how user data is used for advertising and personalization. Failure to adopt a certified CMP puts organizations at risk of:



Loss of access to audience targeting and remarketing

Gaps in performance measurement and attribution Reduced reach and revenue from Google advertising channels

With this certification, BigID empowers organizations to comply with Google's updated requirements while aligning with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). Enterprises leveraging BigID's CMP maintain uninterrupted access to Google Ads, Google Analytics, Display & Video 360, and Floodlight, ensuring business continuity and optimized advertising performance in regulated markets.

While other vendors offer partial solutions, BigID is the only DSPM platform that's Google CMP certified to deliver end-to-end privacy management, from consent to compliance to data security.



First Privacy-first DSPM and Privacy Platform with Google CMP Certification : Uniquely blends data security posture management with privacy and consent operations.

Fastest Time-to-Compliance : BigID enables customers to implement Google Consent Mode v2 in seconds with pre-built Google Tag Manager templates.

Only CMP with Embedded Data Discovery : Powered by BigID's leading discovery and classification engine, delivering richer insights and granular control over consent data. Always Up-to-Date : Continuous response to Google updates ensures ongoing compliance - no manual intervention required.

"We're proud to be the first DSPM platform certified for Google Consent Mode v2," said Rodrigo Irarrazaval, Sr. Director, Product Management at BigID. "This certification reflects our mission to simplify consent and privacy management while giving customers the flexibility, automation, and visibility they need to stay compliant at scale."

This certification demonstrates BigID's commitment to meeting the highest standards in privacy, usability, and integration.



Maintain Access to Google Ads & Analytics : Stay compliant and avoid service disruption.

Streamline Consent Implementation : Deploy consent banners with ease using BigID's GTM tag template.

Adapt Quickly : Respond instantly to Google policy changes with BigID's auto-update capability. Comprehensive Privacy + DSPM : Go beyond compliance to strengthen your privacy posture with unified visibility and control.

BigID's certified CMP is available now for enterprises looking to stay compliant, mitigate privacy risk, and maintain advertising continuity across regulated markets. BigID is also certified by the IAB for TCF v2.2 compliance and supports Global Privacy Control (GPC) in the US and globally, setting the standard for excellence for consent management and data privacy while helping organizations meet evolving privacy regulations.

To learn more:



See BigID's Cookie and Consent Management in action in Washington, DC, at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit, Booth #30

Read more at BigID/blog

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

