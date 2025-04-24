AKC Canine Health Foundation Celebrates Successful First Tar Heel 10 Miler As Charity Beneficiary

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all dogs through research and discovery, is excited to celebrate a successful weekend as the charity beneficiary of the Tar Heel 10 Miler.

In its first time as the charity beneficiary of a running event, the Foundation raised $7,000. These donations came from generous runners who were inspired to make a difference for dogs and gave through the registration form, peer-to-peer fundraising, and in-person at the packet pick-up expo and on race day – enough to fund two open-access publications, support a small-scale canine health study to generate preliminary data for a larger grant, or pay for laboratory or genetic tests used in disease-specific research.

CHF staff connected with thousands of dog lovers – many inspired by the dogs in their own lives – by sharing how research is driving meaningful progress in understanding and treating conditions like cancer, epilepsy, or those associated with aging. Many 10 Miler runners and Chapel Hill locals were eager to learn about canine health research and take photos with North Carolina celebrity dog Xavier, the Champion Beagle.

"It was an honor to engage with so many people in our community around the impactful research being done so that all dogs lead healthy, vibrant lives," said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. "We're incredibly grateful for everyone's interest and eagerness to join our mission."

CHF had ten runners dedicate their race to support canine health research, including the Foundation's Development Associate Paige Hofstad, who finished in first place in the 10-mile race out of nearly 3,000 female runners. Clare Peters also delivered a remarkable performance, finishing third among all women, and Nick Golebiowski finished 17th out of 2,300 runners in the men's 10-mile group. CHF is incredibly proud of each runner who participated to support improving the lives of all dogs through knowledge and discovery.

The Canine Health Foundation looks forward to being the charity beneficiary of the Tar Heel 10 Miler again in 2026.

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at .

