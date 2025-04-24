MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unifies Cloud-Based Solutions in One Place to Facilitate Data-Driven Problem Solving

State College, PA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and continuous process improvement, is excited to announce the release of the Minitab Solution CenterTM. The Minitab Solution Center unlocks the power of Minitab's cloud-based solutions by providing a single location to access powerful, yet easy-to-use capabilities that will simplify and optimize customers' end-to-end workflow, enabling them to make better, smarter, and faster decisions. Data-driven problem-solving is made easier with Minitab's cloud-based solutions integrated in one place.

At the heart of the Minitab Solution Center is Minitab Statistical Software, Minitab's market-leading analytics solution. To expedite analysis, Minitab's new Data Center will enable users to get immediate insights into data with informative visuals and an intuitive interface to streamline data preparation tasks, allowing users to focus on exploring and understanding their data. New Minitab Dashboards transform raw data into actionable intelligence with interactive data visualizations and facilitate easy updating and sharing of information. Minitab Brainstorm will provide proven brainstorming templates including mind maps, cause and effect (or fishbone) diagrams and critical-to-quality tree – among others – to accelerate problem-solving.

The Minitab Solution Center is also equipped with Minitab AI, enabling users to be more effective, more efficient, and more confident in their problem solving. Minitab AI generates a natural language summary of statistical results, allowing users to focus on insights, not interpretation. Additionally, every user of the Minitab Solution Center can leverage Minitab AI enhanced brainstorming to propel a team's collective creativity. Minitab has produced trustworthy and accurate results for more than five decades - today we are harnessing the power of AI to support them, not replace them.

To facilitate continuous learning and growth, the new Minitab Learning Center will provide a go-to hub for insightful content, expert tips, and guided resources.

The Minitab Solution Center also provides users access to a multitude of additional capabilities like data access and integration, predictive analytics, continuing education, project management, discrete event simulation, business process mining, digital twin, model deployment, real-time statistical process control and both industry focused and functional area modules.

Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said:“The Minitab Solution Center integrates our best-in-class solutions with new capabilities to create the world's first data-driven problem solving platform. By making data-driven decision making better, faster and easier than ever before, organizations will drive increased efficiency, additional cost savings and better overall performance."

About Minitab

Minitab helps customers around the world leverage the power of data analysis to gain insights and make a significant impact on their organizations. By unlocking the value of data, Minitab enables organizations to improve performance, develop life changing innovations and meet their commitments of delivering high quality products and services and outstanding customer satisfaction.

For over 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and continuous process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use The Minitab Solution CenterTM, Minitab Statistical Software, Minitab Predictive Analytics, Minitab Model Ops®, Minitab Connect®, Real-Time SPCTM, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage®, Minitab Simul8TM and the Minitab Education HubTM to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster, and more accurate decisions. Minitab Solutions AnalyticsTM is Minitab's proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit .

CONTACT: Joshua Zable, Chief Marketing, Strategic Planning & Financial Officer Minitab, LLC +1-814-238-3280 ...