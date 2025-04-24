403
India passes Waqf Bill
(MENAFN) India’s Parliament has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, a contentious piece of legislation aimed at reforming the management of Islamic charitable endowments, known as waqf, sparking debate over its impact on the country’s Muslim minority.
The bill was approved after two days of intense discussion, passing with 288 votes to 232 in the Lok Sabha and 128 to 95 in the Rajya Sabha. It introduces key changes to how waqf properties are governed, with the government stating that the reforms are intended to preserve heritage sites, resolve long-standing disputes, and protect individual property rights.
Waqf refers to a permanent charitable donation under Islamic law, often involving property designated for religious or community use, such as mosques or schools, and cannot be sold, gifted, or inherited once endowed.
Among the major reforms are the reduction of mandatory contributions by waqf institutions to their respective boards (from 7% to 5%), compulsory audits for entities earning over $1,200 annually, the creation of a centralized digital portal for property tracking, and measures to include women and orphans in waqf-related inheritances.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the bill’s passage a “historic moment,” saying it will help empower marginalized voices and ensure more equitable access to opportunities.
The reform stems from longstanding concerns raised by the 2006 Sachar Committee, which urged better oversight of waqf properties to improve economic support for Indian Muslims, who, despite accounting for roughly 13% of the population, often lag behind in education, employment, and political representation.
However, critics, including opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, have strongly opposed the legislation. Kharge labeled it “unconstitutional” and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deepening divisions by targeting Muslim interests. He urged the government to act in the interest of national harmony.
Some Muslim organizations have expressed concern that the bill could further marginalize the community, particularly amid ongoing claims of discriminatory policies and rising sectarian tensions under the BJP-led government.
