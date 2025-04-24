Matador Technologies Announces Investor Relations And Marketing Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the“Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB:MTDTF), a Bitcoin Ecosystem company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged two strategic partners to support its investor relations, marketing, and business development initiatives, including Alpha Nine Ventures Ltd. (“A9V”) and Outside The Box Capital (“OTB”).

Alpha Nine Ventures (A9V)

Matador has engaged Alpha Nine Ventures, a Nevada-based consulting firm, to assist with investor relations, business development, and capital markets advisory. A9V will provide strategic introductions to financial media professionals, institutional investors, and industry influencers. Additionally, A9V will support the refinement of Matador's marketing materials and investor communications. The engagement was signed on March 17, 2025, and is for a term of March 17, 2025 – March 17, 2026, with compensation of USD$200,000. This is the total compensation for the arrangement and is paid in advance for the services provided.

Outside The Box Capital (OTB)

Matador has also engaged Outside The Box Capital, a Toronto-based firm specializing in digital marketing and retail investor engagement, to enhance its marketing presence in Canada. OTB will support Matador with digital media campaigns, social media outreach, and influencer engagement to increase visibility within the Canadian investment community. The engagement was signed on March 15, 2025, and is for a term of March 15, 2025 – September 15, 2025, with compensation of CAD$150,000. This is the total compensation for the arrangement and is paid in advance for the services provided.

“We are excited to work with Alpha Nine Ventures and Outside The Box Capital to expand Matador's visibility across key investor markets. These partnerships will help us effectively communicate our vision and growth strategy to a global audience,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. leverages blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador's digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create a platform that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a convenient and engaging way.

