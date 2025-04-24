Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Deputy Secretary Of US Treasury

Washington: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Washington with Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury HE Michael Faulkender. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in partnership areas to address global challenges related to sustainability and development.

