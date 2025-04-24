Trimble Expands Field-To-Office Connectivity For Heavy Civil Contractors
The new Trimble progress-to-plan reporting workflow allows project managers to create requests for quantity measurements - such as the amount of material added, moved or removed at a site - within the B2W Track performance tracking application. Those requests are relayed automatically to personnel in the field who use Siteworks software to fulfill the request at survey-grade accuracy and send the data back to B2W Track via Wi-Fi or cellular connections. B2W Track users can then review and validate the data and reconcile it with information from other sources such as field logs. Production quantity data can also be transferred from B2W Track to the Trimble Viewpoint® VistaTM, Viewpoint SpectrumTM accounting systems, or to third-party construction accounting systems.
Integrating Construction Solutions for a Connected Jobsite
Trimble Siteworks software provides construction surveying, machine guidance and site management capabilities. For production quantity tracking, devices enabled with Siteworks software technology precisely measure distances, angles and elevations on job sites and process the resulting 3D data sets to assess production quantities in terms of linear distances, areas and volumes.
B2W Track is a comprehensive Trimble performance tracking application for civil construction. Through customized electronic daily logs and field-centric reporting, the software streamlines collection and analysis of data on productivity, labor, materials and equipment utilization.
"This new integration advances the Trimble Construction One vision of connected workflows and data," said Steve DiBenedetto, product manager at Trimble. "The intuitive process removes friction, delays and risk for errors and makes essential progress-to-plan data available with the push of a few buttons. By building on and linking existing B2W Track and Siteworks software capabilities, we've made it easy for new and existing users to automate this important reporting process at no additional cost."
Availability
The integration between Trimble Siteworks software and B2W Track is available now in North America at no additional cost to contractors that have licenses for both software systems.
For more information about Trimble Siteworks software visit:
For more information about B2W Track, visit:
About Trimble
Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation.
