Brazil’S Housing Gamble: Free Homes For The Homeless As Market Pressures Mount
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's federal government has launched a bold move to address a worsening housing crisis by reserving free homes for people living on the streets.
The initiative, confirmed by official government releases, comes as the country faces a 25% rise in homelessness over the past year, with 327,925 people counted at the end of 2024.
This surge, tracked by the Federal University of Minas Gerais, marks a fourteenfold increase in just over a decade. The Minha Casa, Minha Vida (My House, My Life) program, first created in 2009 and relaunched in 2023, stands at the center of this effort.
The plan aims to deliver two million new social housing units by 2026. The government has set aside at least 3% of these new units for the homeless, making them fully subsidized and free to recipients.
In the first phase, about 1,000 homes will go to people in this situation, focusing on 38 cities with the largest homeless populations. Brazil's housing deficit, estimated at six to seven million homes, continues to grow as the population nears 250 million.
Projections suggest the shortfall could reach over 12 million by 2030. The real estate sector, however, remains resilient, with property transactions rising by 12.8% in 2021 and another 18% in the first half of 2022.
Brazil's Strategy for Addressing Homelessness
The market is projected to reach USD 49.5 billion, with a 3% annual growth rate. The government's approach combines direct subsidies for the poorest with credit lines for middle-income families.
The income threshold for the most subsidized bracket now stands at R$2,640 per month. The program also stimulates the economy, with officials projecting the creation of one million jobs linked to construction and related sectors.
Despite these efforts, implementation remains uneven. Only a minority of municipalities have formally adopted the national homeless policy, and a lack of official data hampers targeted action.
The Supreme Court declared a social emergency last year, ordering all levels of government to follow national guidelines. The federal government responded with a four-year, R$1 billion plan, coordinating across 11 ministries and research institutions.
This policy marks a calculated bet: by using public funds to house the homeless, Brazil seeks to stabilize urban centers and stimulate economic growth. The outcome will depend on execution and the market's ability to absorb and sustain these investments.
