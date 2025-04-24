DBL Group Launches Bugatti In Bangladesh

Dhaka: DBL Lifestyles Limited, the retail wing of DBL Group, announces the official launch of Bangladesh's first Bugatti store, located at Alisons Tower, Road 11, Banani in the capital.

With this launch, DBL Lifestyles becomes Bugatti's exclusive franchise partner in Bangladesh, with premium European footwear and accessories to the local fashion landscape.

The launch event, held on April 22, was attended by the DBL Group Board of Directors, senior officials, partners, and corporate guests.

Bugatti's Bugatti's collection features a versatile range of styles-from Casual, Athleisure, and Sports to Formal.

The store also exclusively showcases the women's footwear brand TT. It is a fashion-forward label born in Milan, Italy, offering an exquisite selection of knee-high boots, designer heels, sneakers, and luxury slip-ons.

The newly launched Bugatti store is designed with international standards in mind-from store ambience and product curation to customer service-promising a sophisticated retail experience that mirrors Bugatti's global identity, according to a press release.

