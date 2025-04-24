403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation Kicks Off 2025 with Six Championships in First Quarter
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, April 24, 2025: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation marked a strong start to 2025, organising six major domestic championships while maintaining the National Team’s competitive edge in continental events. These achievements support the nation’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Community, advancing values of solidarity, excellence and sustainability through sport.
The Federation’s packed first-quarter calendar featured two editions of the prestigious Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship for Gi and No-Gi categories in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, alongside two consecutive UAE National MMA Championship events. The period also saw the opening round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup and the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup.
On the international stage, Emirati athletes delivered outstanding performances at the Asian Ju-Jitsu Youth Championship and 2025 Asian Ju-Jitsu Cup (U14) in Bangkok, securing an impressive haul of 32 medals across three age categories. These results validate the effectiveness of the Federation’s comprehensive athlete development programme and strategic planning.
The Federation maintained its strong commitment to grassroots development through community initiatives including the NAS Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, jiu-jitsu competitions at the Hafeet Sports Challenge, and participation in the Dubai Police Ramadan Games. These programmes continue to expand access to the sport while identifying and nurturing new talent nationwide.
H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Our first-quarter achievements demonstrate the UAE’s strong leadership in global combat sports and the power of collaboration between the Federation, our partners, clubs and athletes’ families. We are confident that this momentum will continue and lead to more success throughout the year.”
The Federation’s packed first-quarter calendar featured two editions of the prestigious Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship for Gi and No-Gi categories in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, alongside two consecutive UAE National MMA Championship events. The period also saw the opening round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup and the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup.
On the international stage, Emirati athletes delivered outstanding performances at the Asian Ju-Jitsu Youth Championship and 2025 Asian Ju-Jitsu Cup (U14) in Bangkok, securing an impressive haul of 32 medals across three age categories. These results validate the effectiveness of the Federation’s comprehensive athlete development programme and strategic planning.
The Federation maintained its strong commitment to grassroots development through community initiatives including the NAS Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, jiu-jitsu competitions at the Hafeet Sports Challenge, and participation in the Dubai Police Ramadan Games. These programmes continue to expand access to the sport while identifying and nurturing new talent nationwide.
H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Our first-quarter achievements demonstrate the UAE’s strong leadership in global combat sports and the power of collaboration between the Federation, our partners, clubs and athletes’ families. We are confident that this momentum will continue and lead to more success throughout the year.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment