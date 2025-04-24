403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Blue Ocean Games, backed by KRAFTON, Launches $30M Venture to Fuel Indie Game Innovation
(MENAFN- Edelman) BANGALORE, India and TORONTO, Canada, April 24, 2025 – Blue Ocean Games today announced the launch of its $30 million USD fund with a mission to transform early-stage indie game development worldwide.
Founded by Damian Lee, former Head of Investments at KRAFTON, Inc. the South Korean gaming powerhouse behind BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, aims to discover and empower promising indie developers globally who fall outside traditional investment criteria. Through its unique funding model, Blue Ocean Games creates pathways for groundbreaking game concepts that might otherwise never reach players. The company's first fund is backed by KRAFTON, Inc., which has a strong presence and commitment to fostering the Indian gaming ecosystem.
“ “There is a structural problem in the indie game industry worldwide where the gap between what investors fund, what developers dream of creating, and what players crave has grown too wide,” said Damian Lee, Founder and Managing Partner of Blue Ocean Games. “ “We want to provide accessible pathways for developers of all backgrounds, whether they are self-taught creators with a unique vision, or small teams making their first or second game. We are particularly excited about the immense creative potential and innovative concepts emerging from India, which possess both local relevance and global app”al.”
The fund employs a distinctive investment instrument called SAIL (Structured Agreement for Indie Launch), which provides developers with:
• Investment at the concept stage, before the first playable build
• Funding of $100,000 per developer (up to $300,000 per team), disbursed over two years
• Objective, market-validation milestones rather than subjective checkpoints
• Hybrid equity and revenue share agreement that balances developer control with investor returns
• Developer retention of IP ownership
The fund will also provide practical support beyond financing, including incorporation assistance, bookkeeping services, and mentorship from industry veterans. Developers will be grouped in cohorts, creating a collaborative community that can share knowledge and resources. While the inaugural fund is currently optimized for solo developers and smaller teams who are first-time founders, the company plans to expand support to include larger, more experienced teams in the future through subsequent funds.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said“ “India is a powerhouse of creativity and technical skill, yet many brilliant ideas struggle to find early support. Blue Ocean Games introduces a forward-thinking investment model that gives indie developers critical financial backing at the earliest stages. By enabling creators to pursue bold ideas while retaining ownership and creative control, it lays the foundation for sustainable suc’ess. We’re excited to support this initiative and look forward to the incredible games that will emerg” from it.”
Central to Blue’Ocean Games’ talent discover“ approach is”“Rising Tide,” a new, ongoing series of online competitions and challenges designed to help developers from all backgrounds and locations validate ideas, gain recognition, and advance their projects, whether or not they seek funding. The first Rising Tide challenge will launch on May 1, 2025, in partnership with Global Game Jam, with applications for direct funding opening simultaneously.
“Rising Tide is an idea proving ground for game developers at every stage and from every backgroun”,” explained L“e. “It's a great opportunity to validate ideas and gain the confidence needed to dedicate more time and resources to a project. Participants can pursue funding if they choose, but there's no obligation. By supporting developers at the concept stage with validation and potential funding, we are not just investing in—games—we're investing in the future of the industry and the next generation of creative ”talent.”
The competition is open to developers worldwide. Blue Ocean Games hopes that robust participation from India will enable the formation of a dedicated India track to spotlight emerging local talent.
Developers interested in participating in Rising Tide or seeking funding through Blue Ocean Games are encouraged to visit
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supp’rts India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTO’’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit
About Blue Ocean Games
Blue Ocean Games is an early-stage venture fund dedicated to supporting the next generation of indie game developers. With a focus on funding “blue oce”n” concepts with market validation, we empower ambitious creators to turn their ideas into commercially viable games. Blue Ocean Games was established in Toronto with the assistance of the Toronto Global and The Embassy of Canada to South Korea. Founded by former KRAFTON investment head Damian Lee, Blue Ocean Games is committed to breaking down barriers to entry in game development and fostering a more inclusive, innovation-driven industry. For more information, visit
Founded by Damian Lee, former Head of Investments at KRAFTON, Inc. the South Korean gaming powerhouse behind BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, aims to discover and empower promising indie developers globally who fall outside traditional investment criteria. Through its unique funding model, Blue Ocean Games creates pathways for groundbreaking game concepts that might otherwise never reach players. The company's first fund is backed by KRAFTON, Inc., which has a strong presence and commitment to fostering the Indian gaming ecosystem.
“ “There is a structural problem in the indie game industry worldwide where the gap between what investors fund, what developers dream of creating, and what players crave has grown too wide,” said Damian Lee, Founder and Managing Partner of Blue Ocean Games. “ “We want to provide accessible pathways for developers of all backgrounds, whether they are self-taught creators with a unique vision, or small teams making their first or second game. We are particularly excited about the immense creative potential and innovative concepts emerging from India, which possess both local relevance and global app”al.”
The fund employs a distinctive investment instrument called SAIL (Structured Agreement for Indie Launch), which provides developers with:
• Investment at the concept stage, before the first playable build
• Funding of $100,000 per developer (up to $300,000 per team), disbursed over two years
• Objective, market-validation milestones rather than subjective checkpoints
• Hybrid equity and revenue share agreement that balances developer control with investor returns
• Developer retention of IP ownership
The fund will also provide practical support beyond financing, including incorporation assistance, bookkeeping services, and mentorship from industry veterans. Developers will be grouped in cohorts, creating a collaborative community that can share knowledge and resources. While the inaugural fund is currently optimized for solo developers and smaller teams who are first-time founders, the company plans to expand support to include larger, more experienced teams in the future through subsequent funds.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said“ “India is a powerhouse of creativity and technical skill, yet many brilliant ideas struggle to find early support. Blue Ocean Games introduces a forward-thinking investment model that gives indie developers critical financial backing at the earliest stages. By enabling creators to pursue bold ideas while retaining ownership and creative control, it lays the foundation for sustainable suc’ess. We’re excited to support this initiative and look forward to the incredible games that will emerg” from it.”
Central to Blue’Ocean Games’ talent discover“ approach is”“Rising Tide,” a new, ongoing series of online competitions and challenges designed to help developers from all backgrounds and locations validate ideas, gain recognition, and advance their projects, whether or not they seek funding. The first Rising Tide challenge will launch on May 1, 2025, in partnership with Global Game Jam, with applications for direct funding opening simultaneously.
“Rising Tide is an idea proving ground for game developers at every stage and from every backgroun”,” explained L“e. “It's a great opportunity to validate ideas and gain the confidence needed to dedicate more time and resources to a project. Participants can pursue funding if they choose, but there's no obligation. By supporting developers at the concept stage with validation and potential funding, we are not just investing in—games—we're investing in the future of the industry and the next generation of creative ”talent.”
The competition is open to developers worldwide. Blue Ocean Games hopes that robust participation from India will enable the formation of a dedicated India track to spotlight emerging local talent.
Developers interested in participating in Rising Tide or seeking funding through Blue Ocean Games are encouraged to visit
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supp’rts India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTO’’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit
About Blue Ocean Games
Blue Ocean Games is an early-stage venture fund dedicated to supporting the next generation of indie game developers. With a focus on funding “blue oce”n” concepts with market validation, we empower ambitious creators to turn their ideas into commercially viable games. Blue Ocean Games was established in Toronto with the assistance of the Toronto Global and The Embassy of Canada to South Korea. Founded by former KRAFTON investment head Damian Lee, Blue Ocean Games is committed to breaking down barriers to entry in game development and fostering a more inclusive, innovation-driven industry. For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment