Azizi Unveils $20 Billion Milan-Inspired Mega Development In Dubai

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Azizi Developments has announced a $20.4 billion master-planned community named Azizi Milan, set to rise along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai. This ambitious project aims to blend Italian architectural elegance with Dubai's modern urban landscape, featuring over 30,000 residential units, including 100 mid-rise apartment complexes and more than 400 luxury villas and mansions.

Spanning approximately 15 million square feet, Azizi Milan is designed to be a self-sustaining community with a focus on luxury and lifestyle. Central to the development is a vast crystal-blue water lagoon, touted as one of the world's largest, offering beach-like shores and a range of water-based recreational activities. The community will also feature an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade lined with artisan eateries and boutiques.

A standout feature of Azizi Milan is its pedestrian-friendly boulevard, designed to be open-air during the cooler months and glass-covered in the summer, ensuring a temperature-controlled environment year-round. This boulevard will host a variety of retail outlets, dining options, and entertainment venues, including the Azizi Opera, poised to become a significant cultural landmark in Dubai.

Azizi Developments, serving as the master developer, is responsible for constructing all buildings, roads, and infrastructure within the community. The company has a track record of delivering high-quality projects, having completed 19 developments and sold over 10,000 units in 2024 alone. Looking ahead, Azizi plans to complete an additional 25 projects in 2025, encompassing nearly 7,000 units.

The launch of Azizi Milan follows the company's earlier announcement of Azizi Venice, another large-scale development in Dubai South, which also features a significant water lagoon and a range of residential and commercial offerings. These projects underscore Azizi's commitment to creating integrated communities that cater to the evolving needs of residents and investors in Dubai's dynamic real estate market.

See also Ajman Bank Exits Gulf Navigation Amidst Major Acquisition Shift

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?