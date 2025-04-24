Islamic Cultural Center's Pavilion At Old Doha Port Attracts 6,000 Tourists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the conclusion of a tourism season filled with cultural interaction and cultural awareness, the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center's pavilion at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs welcomed approximately 300 visitors of various nationalities on its final day at the Old Doha Port, bringing the total number of visitors benefiting from its activities and awareness programmes to approximately 6,000 tourists throughout the tourism season.

The Center's pavilion at the Old Doha Port, organised in cooperation with Qatar Ports Company, was part of an effective partnership to promote Qatar's cultural message and introduce its Islamic and cultural aspects to tourists arriving on the cruises that passed through the port throughout the season.

The pavilion played a prominent role in presenting Islamic culture within a moderate and tolerant framework. The pavilion was carefully designed to provide tourists with a quick and clear understanding of Islamic values. It also introduced them to the Center's programmes and various services, including introductory tours of mosques, and explained how to visit the main center and benefit from its activities.

Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Akhn Al-Marri, Director of the Center, emphasised that the Center's participation in the tourist season through its pavilion at the Old Port represents a qualitative step in introducing tourists to Qatari society and its authentic heritage.

He added,“The Center is committed to conveying the message of tolerant Islam and instilling the values ​​of dialogue and coexistence by providing simplified and attractive cultural content that caters to the needs of tourists upon arrival.”

He pointed out that the pavilion was designed to suit the nature of visitors, in terms of language, content, and presentation, which contributed to the high turnout throughout the season. He emphasised that the informational materials were concise and precise, with high-quality printing and design, and special attention was paid to the reception and welcome of the preachers and volunteers working there.

The Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center is one of the most prominent beacons of Islamic culture in Qatar. It plays a pioneering role in spreading the principles of Islam, promoting the concepts of coexistence and peace, and introducing Islamic culture and Qatari heritage to a wide audience of visitors from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

The Center's pavilion will resume its activities with the start of the next tourist season.