403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM NAMED THE BEST SPA RETREAT–– MIDDLE EAST FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW AT THE LUXURY SPA EDIT AWARDS 2025
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Qatar, 23 April 2025: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som has once again been recognised as the Best Spa Retreat in the Middle East at The Luxury Spa Edit Awards 2025, marking its second consecutive win in this prestigious global wellness award.
The award celebrates the resor’’s unique blend of modern therapies and Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), delivered by a dedicated team of experts in a peaceful coastal setting in northern Qatar.
Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, sa“d, “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition again. It means a lot because it reflects the care, dedication, and passion our team brings to every guest experience. A special thanks goes to our Spa Manager, Minnara Nawin, and the entire team for their outstanding efforts. At Zulal, we focus on genuine wellness that combines tradition with innovation, and this recognition encourages us to keep growing and doing what we”love.”
In 2024, Zulal was also honoured as the Best Regional Spa Retreat in the Middle East, celebrated for its outstanding facilities and personalised wellness journeys.
Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is uniquely positioned as a destination for holistic wellness, blending Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with evidence-based therapies in a serene coastal setting’ As Qatar’s leading wellness destination, the resort empowers individuals and families to achieve lasting wellbeing through personalised wellness experiences, aligning with the nation's vision for a healthier future.
For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at ..., call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit
ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM:
Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qat’r’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle ’ast’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family va‘ues. ’Zulal’, which is an Arabic wor‘ meaning ‘pure na’ural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.
The award celebrates the resor’’s unique blend of modern therapies and Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), delivered by a dedicated team of experts in a peaceful coastal setting in northern Qatar.
Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, sa“d, “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition again. It means a lot because it reflects the care, dedication, and passion our team brings to every guest experience. A special thanks goes to our Spa Manager, Minnara Nawin, and the entire team for their outstanding efforts. At Zulal, we focus on genuine wellness that combines tradition with innovation, and this recognition encourages us to keep growing and doing what we”love.”
In 2024, Zulal was also honoured as the Best Regional Spa Retreat in the Middle East, celebrated for its outstanding facilities and personalised wellness journeys.
Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is uniquely positioned as a destination for holistic wellness, blending Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with evidence-based therapies in a serene coastal setting’ As Qatar’s leading wellness destination, the resort empowers individuals and families to achieve lasting wellbeing through personalised wellness experiences, aligning with the nation's vision for a healthier future.
For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at ..., call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit
ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM:
Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qat’r’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle ’ast’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family va‘ues. ’Zulal’, which is an Arabic wor‘ meaning ‘pure na’ural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment